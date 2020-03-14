8 Major iPhone 12 Rumors You Need To Know.

(ThyBlackMan.com) The launch of 2020 iPhones is quite far away, expected in September 2020, but already there a number of rumours circling around the upcoming iPhone models.

A lot can change in the coming seven months, but for now, there are some major updates that Apple has been working on before the release of its new iPhone series.

Here’s what we know so far about iPhone 12 upcoming versions.

Four iPhone 12 Models

Reports about the iPhone 12 have been doing rounds on the internet for a while now, the latest addition is the news of four iPhone 12 variants. According to reports, Apple will launch two budget phones and two high-end phones this year. Two out of the four will share the same display size of 6.1-inch while the other two will sport 6.7-inch and 5.4-inch screen. Apple is also said to be working on a new camera system for high-end phones. Check more about the iPhone 12 camera below.

OLED Panels

Apple will most likely ditch LCD display panels this year and will use only OLEDs for all of its iPhone 12 models. The company used OLED panels only in high-end models and for the standard iPhone, it uses LCD screen to reduce the cost. However, with Samsung’s new technology called Y-OCTA that enables smartphone manufacturers to put circuitary directly on the panel. Apple has not confirmed anything so far about its decision for the iPhone 12 display.

3D Camera

The iPhone 12 has long been rumored to bring a 3D camera. Reports suggest that the Pro model will feature a 3D camera powered by laser light. The ToF (time of flight) camera on the iPhone 12 will enhance the smartphone’s capabilities in the augmented reality area. The camera will be able to scan objects from as far as 15 feet. Several reports suggest that Sony will supply the camera modules to Apple for its next-generation iPhones.

True-Depth Camera

If rumors turn out to be true then one of smartphones in the iPhone 12 series will feature notchless display. Though we are still away from seeing a true full screen display in the entire iPhone lineup, one of the iPhone 12 series phones will feature no notch or Face ID. Analysts have also predicted that Apple will likely reduce the size of the front-facing camera and put everything including speaker, microphone, dot projector, and other sensors at the top edge of the display.

A14 Chip

The new iPhone 12 rumors hint at the possibility of Apple using a 5nm chip for the new smartphones. TSMC is said to be working on the new chipset for iPhone 12 processors. The new processor will enable iPhone designers to accommodate a bigger battery in the next generation phones. A 5nm chip is more battery efficient due to improved thermal management which also results in better performance.

6GB RAM

There’s a rumor that the iPhone 12 will feature 4GB of RAM while the Pro model in the series will be powered by 6GB of RAM. Analysts believe that there will be two high-end devices in the iPhone 12 portfolio which means out of the four smartphones, we will see two to come with at least 6GB of RAM and the other two will come equipped with 4GB of RAM. Apple has already increased the storage capacity on its iPhones, so it’s safe to assume that the upcoming phones will also let users choose from high storage options.

All 5G Phones

While many other companies introduced special edition 5G phones, Apple will likely do things differently. All the smartphones in the iPhone 12 series will support 5G connectivity. Latest iPhone 12 rumors suggest that Apple is again turning to Qualcomm for 5G modems and will use the company’s X55 5G chip in this year’s iPhones. Although the 5G connectivity is still limited in the United States and other major parts of the world, it’s not too early to bring technology to the next generation of smartphones.

Release Date

Due to the Coronavirus outbreak in China, Apple reportedly stopped sending staff to the country for testing and other purposes. Which clearly means that this could affect the release of the iPhone 12. Contrary to what several other iPhone rumors predicted, Apple will most likely release all the next-generation iPhones in September, instead of launching them in two phases. There are chances that the supply could get affected due to the said events in China.

