7 Things Samsung Galaxy S20 Does Better than Your iPhone 11.

(ThyBlackMan.com) With the launch of new smartphones by Samsung at the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event, the company is giving strong competition to Apple in the super-premium smartphones category. Attracting the customers, Samsung has announced phones with price tags matching the iPhone 11 Pro.

Later this year in September, it is expected that Apple will launch its new series of iPhones. But for now, the announcement of the release of Galaxy S20 has gotten us to compare the two premium smartphones by the long-time competitors, Samsung and Apple.

So let’s compare the seven features that make both Apple and Samsung stand head-to-head.

Display

The iPhone 11 offers a 6.1-inch LCD while the Samsung Galaxy S20 is slightly larger with a 6.2-inch screen and has more use of the OLED display with a far high resolution of 563ppi, as compared to iPhone 11’s 326ppi. It’s not like Apple provides a low-quality display, the Retina technology paired with True Tone color enhancement provides the iPhone with a good-looking screen. But the latest upgrade in the Galaxy S20 display is the addition of a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother motion display motion, as compared to the 60Hz refresh rate in iPhone 11.

Camera

The triple-camera system on the back of the Galaxy S20, featuring a telephoto camera with 64MP for improved detailed images is a big upgrade over the 12MP last year. The two other cameras come with 12MP resolution. The S20 camera includes features such as 30X zoom capabilities and enhanced night mode features for low-light spots.

There is a newly added feature in Samsung phones – called the “Single Take”- that removes the confusion to decide which model to use in an impulsive moment. The use of AI lets you capture photos and videos automatically using several modes at once- such as live focus, ultra-wide and smart crop. Apple’s iPhone 11 camera is not that powerful, where the device includes only a dual rear camera system of 12MP.

RAM and processor

Apple phones usually beat Android devices when it comes to performance, thanks to Apple’s A-series processors. But now, the tables might get turned. Samsung Galaxy S20 and other models feature Qualcomm’s powerful new Snapdragon 865 processor. The benchmark tests show that the chip is faster than the one present on the iPhone. And when it comes to RAM, the S20 will be getting a further performance boost, offering 12GB of RAM, compared to 4GB of RAM in the iPhone 11.

Battery life

What we know is that Galaxy S20 features a larger battery as compared to the iPhone 11, with the S20 battery size at 4500mAh whereas the iPhone 11 is at 3,110 mAh. It might be that the use of high-resolution OLED display in the Galaxy S20 might drain the battery faster than the iPhone 11’s lower-resolution LCD screens, so there may not be much of a difference in the battery usage between the two devices.

Connectivity

With the improvements in the high-speed 5G networking that is expected to be the new trend in 2020, Samsung is focusing on 5G in its new devices. All the new Galaxy S smartphones, including the Galaxy S20, will be featuring 5G connectivity, by default. This 5G connectivity in Samsung new arrivals will be enabled by the Snapdragon 865, which includes a 5G chipset, the Snapdragon X55 Modem-RF system. Still, the iPhones are lacking in the 5G category.

Storage

When it comes to storage, the Samsung Galaxy S20 has only one configuration-the 128GB of internal storage-though there is a MicroSD slot enabled that is up to 1 TB of additional storage, whereas iPhone is available in three variants- the 64GB, 128GB or 256GB.

Colors

Apple’s iPhone 11 offers many color options including purple, green, yellow, red, white and black. However, in Samsung Galaxy S20, there are three colors available – Cosmic gray, Cloud blue and Cloud pink. Also, you can find more color options in different smartphone variants.

Staff Writer; Corey Shaw

Have any Tech Tips? News? Hit up our Tech Guru at; CoreyS@ThyBlackMan.com