You are here: Home Health / 5 Protein Sources You Should Be Eating To Build Muscle And Lose Fat.

5 Protein Sources You Should Be Eating To Build Muscle And Lose Fat.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) As you probably already know, protein is vital when it comes to building muscle and losing fat. However, if you think you’re struggling on getting enough protein per day and wondering about which sources are the best to boost your results, look no further.

We’re going to take you through the top 5 protein sources that you need to be implementing in your diet, if you’re serious about losing fat and building muscle – or both at the same time!

Whey Protein

Whey protein is a very popular protein source that is most commonly utilized by people trying to build muscle. It’s effective because it absorbs at an extremely fast rate. In order to enhance your muscle-building results, you should accompany your whey protein with carbohydrates. The amount of carbs will vary for each person, so it could be anywhere from 20-50g of carbs upwards.

Since whey is in a powder form, many people add it to a shaker cup with water or milk. It’s also great when added to a blender, along with fruits and oats. You could even mix it in your oats to add some flavor too!

Cod

This fish contains a minimal amount of saturated fat and is very high in protein and other vital nutrients. Cod can provide you with magnesium, which is crucial when it comes to your performance in the gym. It helps with your energy output and ensures you can contract your muscles optimally. Cod tends to go well with veggies, so if you’re on a diet that’s low in carbs, add some seasonings and you’ll be good to go!

If you’re looking to add weight and muscle, combining cod with rice or potatoes is a popular and effective meal.

Tofu

Tofu is an amazing source of protein that contains a ton of manganese. This is a mineral that the body uses when it comes to metabolizing carbohydrates, cholesterol, and amino acids. It also plays a big role in improving your bone health too.

It is packed with protein and healthy unsaturated fats. Recent studies suggest that consuming these healthy fats after your workout can help your body to recover faster in between workouts. Recovery is key when it comes to building muscle and losing weight.

Tofu also contains some fibre which is great for overall health. Eating it plain may not be the best idea as it’s pretty bland, but with the right seasonings and accompanied food, it can taste great!

Beef

When you implement beef regularly into your diet, it’s crucial that you find the leanest cuts. This protein source is brimming with zinc. This mineral has proven itself to be especially beneficial post-workout. Research reveals that it aids the body in repairing the tissue that has been broken down during exercise.

The high zinc content in beef even makes your body more effective at turning the food you eat into fuel, making it less likely to be stored as fat! Beef is also considered to be one of the best sources of creatine. This is something that’s typically hard to consume enough of through your diet alone, which is why creatine supplements are so popular.

Chicken Breast

Chicken breast has become a staple in the diets of people who look amazing, and for good reason. Not only is it full of protein, low in fat, carbs, and calories, but it also contains niacin. This works to keep your digestive system running smoothly.

If you suffer with digestive issues, the food your eating is less likely to be utilized as well by your body, and as a result, your fitness goals will take a massive hit. So, keep it healthy!

Start adding these forms of protein to enhance your muscle-building and fat loss results!

Staff Writer; Lamar Jacobs

Your Fitness Guru and more… Feel free to contact him at; LamarJ@ThyBlackMan.com.