Best Mother’s Day Gifts for Your Wife.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Did you know that more telephone calls are made on Mother’s Day than on any other day of the year? That’s because we all want to make sure that the mothers in our lives feel appreciated. It’s important, especially when the mother in question is your own wife. With Mother’s Day just around the corner, we understand the desire to get her something she will really love. Something that will not only make her feel appreciated, but that will feel good to give. Coming up with gift ideas can be hard and create a lot of unnecessary stress around a day that you want to make special and carefree. Not to worry, these three gift ideas are sure to remind your wife just how special she is in your eyes.

Take Her to a Broadway Show

Broadway used to be called “The Great White Way“ because it was one of the first streets in America to be lit up by electric lights, and it dazzled everyone who saw it. Today the New York theater district is more electrified than ever with a thriving selection of new music, live theater, and Broadway Shows. What could be more fun than escaping the kids for an evening, playing dress-up, and going for an adventure in New York City? You could do some sightseeing in Times Square, have lunch in Little Italy, and end your evening on West 42nd Street with a Broadway Musical.

No matter her taste, with an ever-growing list of shows you are sure to find one that both of you will love. You have your choice from absolute classics like Aladdin, The Lion King, or Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Phantom of the Opera. If you’re in the mood for some new music you might want to check out Tony Award-Winning shows like the emotional Dear Evan Hansen or the dark and mythic Hadestown. From the biggest hits like Hamilton and The Book of Mormon to intimate stage plays like To Kill a Mockingbird, a night on broadway is guaranteed to make her Mother’s Day a night she will keep with her for the rest of her life.

Diamonds are a Girl’s Best Friend

Diamonds are a universal symbol of love, but that doesn’t mean you have to break the bank just to treat your wife. There is an alternative to natural diamond vendors like Kay or Zales. More and more shoppers are turning to diamond simulants like Agape Diamonds. If you check out an Agape Diamonds review, you’ll learn that they provide beautiful stones at a fraction of the cost. Unlike simpler diamond simulants like moissanite, Agape Diamonds don’t lose their color over time and have a similar brilliance to real diamonds.

Jewelry is an amazing gift for any occasion. What’s great about a jeweler like Agape is their free-return policy. So if you need to return your diamond for any reason, it’s no problem. That’s pretty unlikely, though, since diamonds are a girl’s best friend!

Cook Her a Romantic Meal

Whether your wife normally does the cooking or it’s you in the kitchen working your magic, Mother’s Day is still an excellent chance to do something special for your one true love. If cooking isn’t your forte, that’s no problem. There are plenty of online recipes that are easy to make, but are still romantic.

The best part about this gift idea is that you have options. You can create a more intimate candlelit ambiance with a bottle of wine and her favorite seafood dish, or you can get the whole family involved and use the kids as your own personal cooking staff. The most important thing is that you don’t stress. Even if it turns out awful she is sure to appreciate the gesture and how cute you look in an apron.

Staff Writer; Tim Brown