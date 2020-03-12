You are here: Home Ent. / Best VPN for Streaming and Unblocking Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Best VPN for Streaming and Unblocking Netflix and Amazon Prime.

(ThyBlackMan.com) The world is evolving on the behest of technology and traditional TV is among the many things that are being abandoned. Streaming and video-on-demand has become the new trend which viewers of all age groups and diverse demographics turning to various platforms like Amazon Prime and Netflix for entertainment. However, the internet and streaming services in particular are now heavily regulated for several reasons.

Much of the content that popular streaming platforms offer can vary from one region to another. This can be an inconvenience at times because it means that you may have to miss or even forego a show that you like, as you may be travelling or living in another country. An Amazon prime video VPN becomes essential at this point. So, how does a VPN work and which is the best VPN out there to unblock and stream Netflix or Amazon Prime without any restrictions? Let’s take a look.

The world of streaming

The rise of streaming has been unprecedented and the Motion Picture Association of America acknowledged last year that streaming subscribers had passed the number of cable subscribers for the first time. Viewers streamed more than a billion hours last year and the industry is expected to worth more than $30 billion by 2022 and in the next five years it will grow to exceed $180 billion in value.

Geographic restrictions

Due to its popularity and extensive use, streaming services regulate their content quite a lot. Licensing restrictions and a general lack of demand are cited as the most common reasons for restricting content. Whatever, the reason may be, it becomes a huge nuisance at times because it limits the freedom that a person has to enjoy their favorite movies and shows. These restrictions are mostly geographic which entails they work in some regions but not others. For instance, a show that will be available on the US library will not be so in other countries like UK or Australia.

Best VPN features for unblocking Netflix and Amazon Prime

Now, coming to the point! A VPN can help unblock any regional portal of major streaming services like Netflix or Amazon Prime. For the service to work effectively though, there has to be a few features that are imperative to have. These options ensure that users can stream without any buffering or restrictions on digital content especially that which relates to entertainment.

Servers

A VPN works by rerouting internet traffic so that instead of going through the local internet service provider, pings are first sent to the secure servers of the VPN and then to the website for which they were intended. The biggest strong point for a VPN in this regard is that it offers a range of servers in locations that make streaming content easy to access. The servers have to be spread evenly across the globe so that all libraries in different regions can be opened easily.

Bandwidth

Most VPNs and ISPs offer bandwidth restrictions which mean that users can’t stream without the content buffering and sometimes it even stops working completely. A good streaming VPN needs to offer unlimited bandwidth to users so that they enjoy uninterrupted streaming all the time. Without this feature the whole experience is spoiled and this is the reason why it is important for a VPN for Amazon Prime Video to offer this.

Speed and performance

One of the biggest complains that users have with VPNs is that they hinder speeds quite frequently. This is a huge red flag if you are using the service to stream shows and movies. This is why it is crucial for a VPN to offer consistent speeds and that too across all servers. Only through this can the best experience be ensured so you have to check if a VPN provides the speed that you desire.

Top VPN for Netflix

There are hundreds of VPNs out there but only a handful are at the top of the pack. The most affordable and best Netflix VPN out there at the moment is Ivacy. With more than 1000 servers in 100+ locations across 55 countries, consistent speeds across all these servers, unlimited bandwidth and the ability to defeat ISP throttling, it offers some of the best features of any VPN for Netflix. Moreover, it is one of the most cost effective tools in the market. It’s all that a user can ask for in a VPN.

Staff Writer; Harry Jones