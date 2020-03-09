Misc. / You are here: Home Tech/Internet / Which Apple iPhone should You Buy before Apple Introduces the Apple iPhone 12 Lineup?

Which Apple iPhone should You Buy before Apple Introduces the Apple iPhone 12 Lineup?

(ThyBlackMan.com) We are still months away from the iPhone 12 release as it will happen sometime in September 2020. But just like every year, there are already rumors about Apple’s 2020 iPhone lineup. The company is expected to launch feature-packed phones which will likely be called iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. That could be another topic to explore, and until the iPhone 12 lineup arrives, here’s the answer to which iPhone should you buy.

Currently, Apple has six iPhones to offer. The company has restricted its iPhone portfolio to iPhone 8 and above and has removed the listing of iPhone 7 and other old models from its website. Among the six iPhones which are on sale, you can pick the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max. You probably already know the pricing of these phones and now it’s a child’s guess as to which smartphone would be cheaper and which one would be costliest among them all.

So, instead of digging deeper into the pricing, here we have listed all the key features and specs that will help you choose the right iPhone before Apple introduces the iPhone 12 lineup.

Display Size & Resolution

If you are a fan of big display panels, the iPhone 11 Pro Max is the best thing you can buy. It is the only phone available on the Apple portfolio (except the iPhone XS Max) which has a big 6.5-inch display with 83.7% screen to body ratio and offers 2688 x 1242 display resolution at 458 pixels per inch density. LCD and OLED technologies have their pros and cons, so it’s a matter of choice and preferences. The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max have retained the OLED display of the XS and XS Max, while the entry-level iPhone 11 sports an LCD screen which can also be found in the XR model.

The iPhone 11 Pro offers 2436 x 1125 display resolution at 458ppi which is the same as what the iPhone XS offers. However, Apple has made a game-changing upgrade in the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max displays by increasing the brightness level to 1,200 nits. In the iPhone 8 segment, the two phones iPhone 8 and 8 Plus sport 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch display respectively. Both the phones were launched before the iPhone X that changed the whole display game for Apple, so they don’t look as modern as the new iPhones, but can be considered if you’re looking for the best budget iPhones.

Processing Power

All the three new iPhones run Apple’s A13 Bionic chipset. According to Apple, the chipset is 20 percent faster than the previously launched A12 Bionic which was introduced with the iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max. The new chipset is said to perform over a trillion operations in a second and they also come packed with the third generation neural engine. The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, on the other hand, have A11 chipset.

RAM

Apple doesn’t specifically talk about the amount of RAM it puts into iPhones, but benchmark tests have revealed that the company has taken the RAM to 6GB with the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The other model, the iPhone 11 comes packed with 4GB of RAM. The other two models including the iPhone 8 and iPhone XR have 3GB of RAM.

Battery

To many, 3000mAh battery may look like a joke in 2019, but Apple is known to squeeze more juice out of the battery giving more life to its iPhones once they are fully charged. The iPhone 11 Pro Max packs the most powerful battery among all. It comes with a 3500mAh battery while the iPhone 11 Pro has a 3190mAh battery. The entry-level model in the iPhone 11 series has a 3110mAh battery, while the XR, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus have 2942mAh, 1821mAh, and 2691mAh battery respectively.

Camera

Among all the other things that make the iPhone 11 lineup standout, the camera is probably something that’s fresh this time. In the last two years, we have seen single and dual-lens cameras on iPhone and that too were vertically aligned. This time, Apple has made a big change by introducing a triple-lens camera system in a triangular arrangement. There’s no doubt about the quality of Apple cameras, as the images on the iPhone 8’s 12MP camera also look great. However, Apple now offers triple 12MP cameras on the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The iPhone 11, however, has a dual-lens 12MP camera system. The iPhone XR features a 12MP camera.

The iPhone 12 lineup will bring many changes in the iPhone portfolio in terms of design, camera, and performance, however, there’s still a lot of time and Apple already has some of the best phones on offer. Since Apple has already ditched the iPhone X, XS and XS Max, the company has also slashed the price of the iPhone XR.

If you’re on a budget and are looking to go away from the traditional iPhone design to the new display tech, this is the right time to make a move. But since, the iPhone 8 might be gone within a year or two, and XR will feel dated in front of the iPhone 11 once the iPhone 12 lineup arrives, the best bet is to choose something from the iPhone 11 series and the entry-level model is the most value for money product you can buy right now.

Staff Writer; Corey Shaw

Have any Tech Tips? News? Hit up our Tech Guru at; CoreyS@ThyBlackMan.com