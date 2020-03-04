You are here: Home Health / The Top 10 Marijuana Books.

The Top 10 Marijuana Books.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Books can quickly be scoffed at in the current digital age of audio and video. YouTube tutorials and online articles may seem like the most efficient ways of getting information. But, these sources may not provide the volume and detail of the information that is delivered by books. When a person wants to increase the quality and size of what they learn about the history and benefits of herbs like cannabis, books become invaluable sources.

Compared to other sources of information, books can also keep the attention of the reader locked in. When a person browses the internet to find marijuana information, they can easily be tempted to sign into their social media accounts and start scrolling or even check their emails. But, turning the pages of an excellent cannabis book tames a person to immerse their brain into the world of information about weed. The information that a person gets from reading marijuana books can change their perception of plants forever.

Today, there is a booming market for cannabis books. The available books cover almost every topic in this field. Regardless of what you want to know about marijuana, you will find many classic and contemporary books that cover your topic. Here is a list of the most recommended top 10 marijuana books.

1. CBD: A Patient’s Guide to Health with Medicinal Cannabis

It is a practical and informative book. It provides crucial CBD information. That includes how to make the best cbd (https://vapingdaily.com/best-cbd/cbd-oils/) and use it. Written by Juliana Birnbaum, this book explains how safe this non-psychotropic cannabinoid is. It also details the numerous potential medicinal applications and health benefits of CBD.

What’s more, this book discusses the pharmacology and botany of the marijuana plant while explaining the way specific formulas of this cannabinoid target particular diseases more effectively.

2. Ed Rosenthal’s Marijuana Grower’s Handbook

Ed Rosenthal is an authority in the cannabis horticulture industry. Also known as the guru of marijuana, Ed Rosenthal is an accomplished cannabis author and educator. This book covers the bases of grass that include beginner’s knowledge and advanced cultivator information. Reading this book will equip you with the knowledge needed to set up a growing space, harvest, dry, and cure your weed.

3. The Cannabis Health Index

It is an in-depth book about marijuana. It harnesses more than 1,000 scientific studies explaining how marijuana and mindfulness techniques can help with over 100 symptoms and chronic diseases. Uwe Bleaching, Ph.D. author, the book. This book leaves no stone unturned regarding the impact of this herb on severe and joint ailments. It’s an ideal book to read when you want to know about the best cbd oil for pain. It is divided into sections based on pathologies like neurological diseases, cardiovascular health, and inflammatory diseases.

4. Cannabis Pharmacy: The Practical Guide to Medical Marijuana

Michael Backes authors this book. It provides up-to-date information about the endocannabinoid system and medical cannabis. This book highlights the chemical components of marijuana and their work in the consumer’s body. The author explains how receptors in the endocannabinoid system are networked to influence appetite, memory, and emotions. He also discusses delivery methods and dosing. Reading this book teaches individuals how to use marijuana for medical purposes.

5. Marijuana Horticulture: The Indoor/Outdoor Medical Grower’s Bible

This book has 512 pages comprising pure wisdom. It’s written by Jorge Cervantes, a world-renowned marijuana expert. This book is a quintessential guide to the cultivation of marijuana. Since 1983, this book has been the best seller in this field. The fifth edition of this book provides 1120 color images displaying all the concepts. Reading this book provides all the necessary information for the successful cultivation of marijuana.

6. The Easy Cannabis Cookbook: 60+ Medical Marijuana Recipes for Sweet and Savory Edibles

It is an ideal book for anybody that wants to use the best cbd oil to prepare edibles. Cookies and brownies have defined edible cannabis for a long time. However, it now covers every nook and cranny in the culinary world. Aspiring and established cannabis chefs will find this book very valuable. Cheri Sicard writes it, and it explains the medicinal use and history of cannabis. It also features accurate dosing and essential equipment for cooking with marijuana.

7. Some Signals: A Social History of Marijuana-Medical, Recreational, and Scientific

This book explores the American story of the pot. Martin A. Lee authors it, and it takes the reader through the cultural exploration of marijuana. It is the book to read when a person wants to learn about legal marijuana’s history in America, the movements opposed to it, and its prohibition. It also delves into draconian marijuana laws implementation, their social effects, and the culture wars that surround pot legalization.

8. Cannabis: A History

Martin Booth writes this book, and it delves deep into the cannabis plant history. It’s an excellent book for individuals that want to learn about the origin of cannabis and its impact on ancient and modern cultures. It also explains the role of marijuana in the advancement of medicine, politics, religion, music, art, and human rights.

9. The Cannabis Cookbook: The Ultimate Guide to Gourmet Grass

This book is designed to help herb-lovers cook up great edibles. Written by Tim Pilcher, this book covers more than 25 delicious recipes. These include Doped-Out Desserts, Mashed Main Courses, and Stoned Starters. Primarily, this book teaches readers how to use the best full-spectrum cbd oil to prepare gourmet grass. It can also be a great source of inspiration for people that want to make a three-course meal for cannabis lovers because it also provides medicated drinks recipes.

10. The Emperor Wears No Clothes

It is among the most famous marijuana books. Written by Jack Herer, an American marijuana activist, this book covers different uses of this plant. This book is also called “the Hemp Bible,” and it documents hemp’s historical suppression by the interests of large corporations. It also explains how the petrochemical sector tried to lobby governments to outlaw hemp. It is the book to read when you want to know the history behind the legality of cannabis.

The Bottom Line

Several books have been written about cannabis. They can be classified into different categories, including marijuana books about health, cultivation of cannabis, history, and cookbooks. The publications discussed here cover these cannabis topics.

Staff Writer; Fred Poole