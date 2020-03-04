Coronavirus: The Truth Exposed.

(ThyBlackMan.com) So out of nowhere comes the Coronavirus and people are dead. You don’t know what to believe. So in this article we are going too separate lies from truth, fact from fiction and conspiracy theory from real life conspiracy in plain sight. And you can go to www.publicsafety411.com to download and share the very valuable Fact Sheet on the truth without the BS.

DANGER WILL ROBINSON, DANGER, DANGER!

I am in Georgia, home of the CDC. Also in the very county where the Coronavirus has now come. So let’s start there. I am not going to say all that I know because I don’t want to disappear nor be “suicided”. Think I am exaggerating? Then I suggest you look up the whistleblower incident in Atlanta where the African-American CDC Doctor was found dead, face-down floating in the Chattahoochee after he blew the whistle on the Flu vaccine. It was ruled a suicide. OK, if they say so.

FORTUNATELY MOST OF YOU WON’T BELIEVE ME SO I SHOULD BE SAFE

When the citizen who brought the Coronavirus from Italy to Atlanta came home to the ATL, he flew on a commercial airline. That means everybody on the plane was exposed to this person while he was contagious. Those other passengers got off the plane, went home as well or went to work or school – all with no screening and no quarantine. That means the Coronavirus walked right through the busiest airport in the world undetected – Hartsfield Jackson International Airport. That means airport employees were exposed to the Coronavirus and bathrooms, restaurants, gift shops and other planes may be carrying the virus right now – maybe headed to your city from the busiest airport in the world. Yet were any steps taken or alarm bells sounded in Atlanta or at Hartsfield? Again all I here is crickets.

TRUMP LIED AND BLAMED OBAMA ADMINISTRATION FOR VIRUS TESTING: CNN 8:02pm EST

One word you are not hearing our government nor the Coronavirus task force mention is the word “Carrier“. A carrier can be a person who shows no symptoms, does not get sick but instead contagiously carries a virus which makes other people sick. The healthcare industry knows this but if you listen for them to mention “carriers”, all you hear is crickets.

WHAT ABOUT THIS FEDERAL CORONAVIRUS TASK FORCE?

Oh brother. Experts in their field? If you say so. But here are the facts. First the U.S. Surgeon General said the 3M N95 masks don’t work. But why then did Trump say on national television that the government just ordered 40 million of them? Then the U.S. Surgeon General said don’t buy the masks. But the CDC Director on March 4, 2020 exposed the truth and stated in the task force press conference the masks were needed for healthcare workers who would have to deal with Coronavirus patients. Now we see that they want the masks for the healthcare industry while citizens have next to none, the virus spreads and we get sick unprotected. Then the Surgeon General says wearing the masks improperly may increase your chances of getting the Coronavirus. But instead of telling citizens how to wear them properly, the Surgeon General is discouraging people from protecting themselves.

THE “WASH YOUR HANDS FOR 20 SECONDS” BS

While washing your hands will help kill germs, it will not stop airborne contagions from getting into your respiratory system through your eyes, nose or mouth – much like pollen does in people who have Spring allergies. This is why a mask is necessary and the Surgeon General clearly must know that. But instead of speaking the truth, the Surgeon General discourages masks and clears the way for the healthcare industry to buy all of them. Do not drink the Coronavirus kool-aid. Just don’t.

Go to www.publicsafety411.com and download the Fact Sheet!

Your president says it is like the flu and really no big deal. But tell that to the families who had and will have funerals for their loved ones. In fact, how are the bodies being prepared for burial? Or are they? Furthermore it is irresponsible to minimize the impact of the Coronavirus when it is spreading rapidly and it has not even run its first course yet. Has it been here before? And, like the flu, is this a stronger strand of Coronavirus come back to get us? Who knew about this?

TIMING IS EVERYTHING

So here we go. In 2019 the United States was in a fierce economic battle with China and tariffs were flying back and forth. America was losing that battle and in an election year, no less. Then, all of a sudden, China was hit with the Coronavirus and everything changed. They had to shut down cities and quarantine millions. Did America know about the Coronavirus before 2020? Yes, simply look on the back of the Lysol can and it states that it kills the “Coronavirus”. And I have a can of Lysol from years ago that says the same thing. Meanwhile, before 2020, for years we in America have been told we had respiratory infections or the flu. Or was it the Coronavirus growing stronger and on the loose all along?

CRUISE SHIP CORONAVIRUS

The Princess Cruise Lines Diamond Princess cruise ship was heavily infected with the Coronavirus. Now the Grand Princess ship from the same cruise line is at risk. That is because people in California are contracting the Coronavirus. That is also likely because some of the staff from the first infected ship may have gotten on the second ship. The first ship had virtually no preparation for such an outbreak, no proper equipment and no staff trained to deal with an outbreak. Do we live on a planet full of idiots pretending to be experts? Or are they allowing it to spread?

https://www.princess.com/news/notices_and_advisories/notices/grand-princess-updates.html

BOOST YOUR IMMUNE SYSTEM

Absent from the solutions by the so-called “experts” is a set of instructions on how to boost your immune system, your best biological defense to the germs, bad bacteria and viruses that try to invade, attack and destroy us every week. I suggest you go to Google and other internet search engines to find ways to boost your immune system. Even speak to a naturopathic doctor (ND), a homeopathic medical doctor, a nutritionist and herbalist. They can likely tell you how to increase your body’s defenses.

VACCINES: ARE THEY DANGEROUS

Labs, doctors and health specialists are scrambling to create a Coronavirus vaccine. But unfortunately there is widespread disagreement among “experts” as to how long that will take, who will develop the vaccine, who will take the lead, who it will be tested on, guidelines for FDA approval, how it will be given to the population and a host of other concerns. Remember many people have died from vaccines for other diseases in the past, include flu vaccines. So in the rush to be the first to get a vaccine on deck, some companies will not make the best decisions.

SEASONAL COMPLICATIONS

With the weather irregularities in so many States around the country, we are also coming off of cold and flu season. Then many viruses and germs thrive and spread in warm and hot weather. Spring is right around the corner and Summer is not far behind. Spring brings pollen and that means some who have the Coronavirus will be confused with those exhibiting allergy symptoms.

SOLUTIONS

Buy a mask or as many as you can find. Masks serve a purpose, or again, the federal government would not be buying up millions of them. Your best weapon against the Coronavirus is to stay updated with sound and solid information, reject the obvious BS and think preventive. Also avoid large group gatherings such as sports events and concerts. Yes wash your hands and buy Lysol. Strengthen your immune system with natural foods and vitamin immune system boosters. Get the fact sheet from www.publicssafety411.com and before you take a vaccine, weigh out the risks.

Stay tuned, more to come!

Staff Writer; Trevo Craw