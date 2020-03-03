Money / You are here: Home Business / Resources to Help You Land a Management Position.

Resources to Help You Land a Management Position.

(ThyBlackMan.com) On average, over 50% of American employees are actively looking for a new job. Business owners have more candidates than ever before to choose from when attempting to fill a job opening. If you are in the process of seeking out a management position, you will have to show business owners why you are the right fit. Failing to sell yourself to potential employees can make landing your dream management job difficult.

This is why using every resource at your disposal to make yourself more appealing to potential employers is crucial. Luckily, there are a number of tools and resources you can use to help yourself land a management position and here are some of them.

Create a Great-Looking Resume With ResumeBuild

One of the first opportunities you have to make a positive impression on a business owner is with your resume. Since hiring managers read hundreds of emails a month, you need to do something to make your resume stand out. This is a lot harder than you may realize. If your existing resume is looking a bit old and outdated, it may be time to visit the ResumeBuild website.

This website offers over 20 different resume templates for you to choose from. Each of these templates is designed to make your resume more appealing and scannable. Submitting a high-quality resume to a business owner can help you get an interview and impress them with your skills.

Unlock the Power of JobScan

Staying on the cutting edge of hiring technology is something most business owners are adamant about. Most businesses use applicant tracking systems to make the hiring process easier. This technology uses keywords and other predetermined information to narrow down the list of applicants for a particular job. Making sure your resume gets to the top of the stack is only possible if you optimize it with the right keywords.

Doing this will be a breeze if you use JobScan. This program scans your resume and the job listing you are applying for. Once this scan is completed, this program will offer you information about the keywords you need to use in your resume. By optimizing your resume with relevant keywords, you can edge out the competition and land the management job you want.

Find the Contact Information You Need With Email Hunter

Most job seekers do a lot of research when trying to find the right company to apply with. During your research, you may come across a business website that doesn’t have all of the contact information you need. One of the best ways to get in touch with a company you are interested in working with is by emailing them. Are you having a hard time finding email addresses to use for this purpose?

If so, using Email Hunter is a great option. With this tool, you will be able to search a company’s website domain for relevant contact information. Having these email addresses allows you to get in touch with people who make hiring decisions.

MixMax Helps You Monitor Your Emails

While MixMax is advertised as a tool for marketing professionals, it has features that can be helpful to job seekers. Using MixMax allows you to see who opens your emails. This will allow you to avoid getting hung up on why you haven’t heard back from a company you have applied with. You can also use the email templates on MixMax to craft messages business owners will respond to.

The Right Tools Make The Job Hunting Process Easier

By using the resources mentioned in this article, you can find the management job you have always wanted.

Staff Writer; Brad Hall