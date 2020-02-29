Ent. / You are here: Home Music / Eminem: The Uncrowned King Of Hip Hop Music.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Since the inception of Hip-Hop, brothers and sisters have been using their verbal swords to lyrically conquer and destroy opponents; distanced themselves from inadequate competition; and cement a legacy as the reigning king of their respective eras, if not the best ever.

Jay-Z was quoted as saying, “Who is the best emcee? Biggie, Jay-Z, or Nas?”

Sometime later, Nas asked, “Who is the best emcee? Pac, Nas, or Big?

Other names tend to float around in this fiery competition, too. Rappers such as Rakim, AZ, Scarface, Lil Wayne, Jadakiss and Andre 3000. On a closer look, I am amazed that Eminem’s name is noticeably absent when speaking of the King of Hip-Hop.

Is it possible that African-Americans feel that Hip-Hop is a Black thing; so, a white boy has no business wearing the crown? I don’t know. However, let me tell you what I do know. I know that Eminem is the best-selling artist in the 2000’s in the U.S.A. I know Eminem has had ten number one albums on the Billboard 200. I know Eminem has sold more than 172 million albums. I know Eminem is the second best-selling male artist of the Nielsen Sound-scan era, second only to Garth Brooks. I know Eminem is the sixth best-selling male artist in the U.S.A. behind Elvis Presley; Michael Jackson; the Eagles; Rolling Stones; and Queen. And, I know that he is the undisputed best-selling hip-hop artist with sales of 45.1 million albums, and 41 million tracks. Yet, he has no crown.

Is there a litmus test for who wears the crown? Don’t misunderstand me, I know that we live in a society whereas there are far more whites than Blacks; but, does that mean we shouldn’t give a man his props if he truly deserve it? Or, should we segregate him and disqualify him from Hip-Hop elitism because we don’t want a white man to be the face of Hip-Hop as we move forward?

The marathon from poverty to prosperity is a heavily congested race. In America alone, there are close to 50 million people living in poverty. These overlooked human beings abide in despair and hopelessness. Once Hip-Hop became a viable escape from poverty, millions of brothers and sisters grabbed the microphone and attempted to rap their way out of monetary misery, squalid living conditions, and impoverished practices that enhanced and magnified their discontent with American life. These lyrical protestors finally had a main stream vehicle to vocalize their gripes and complaints.

2Pac said, “They got money for war; but can’t feed the poor.” I, personally, thought that he was an inspiration to Black youth; but, evidently a Black gun slinger felt he was better off dead.

Biggie said, “He needed crack rocks or a wicked jump shop.” It was actually his lyrics that relocated him out of poverty. But, like Pac, a Black gun slinger felt that he was better off dead.

Nas defended his throne with Ether ; but Jay-Z’s wealth exposed and/or bought-off the weak links who were once part of Nas’ entourage and support team.

Eminem said, “I always wished for this; but, now it’s turning out to be more of nightmare than a dream.”

Well, Eminem, I got news for you. I think you are well deserving of the title, King of Hip-Hop, despite its disloyalty to the recipient. But, always keep in mind…..HEAVY IS THE HEAD THAT WEARS THE CROWN!

