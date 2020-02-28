You are here: Home Health / 9 Effective Vitamins and Supplements for Arthritis Treatment in 2020.

9 Effective Vitamins and Supplements for Arthritis Treatment in 2020.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Arthritis is one of the biggest problems for people around the world. As the body ages, it becomes one of the most debilitating conditions that aging people can get.

The United States estimates list up to 54.4 million affected by some form of arthritis. This represents 22.7% of the entire US population, which means it’s a common problem nationwide.

Supplements for arthritis is the best way to deal with the condition. Take it together with proper medication and you should be fine.

Even then, which ones should you take?

Today, we’ll give you our top 9 picks for the best vitamins and supplements used in arthritis treatment. If you do it right, you can find the perfect one for you.

Let’s see what you need.

What Is Arthritis?

Before we try to find the arthritis remedies that work for you, we need to first understand what is arthritis.

There are many forms of arthritis, depending on what is the cause. It is always an inflammation in the joints, usually around the knees, hands, and elbow.

Arthritis tends to cause much pain in people affected by it. While it’s common knowledge that older adults feel it, some children are also born with the condition.

There are over 100 forms of arthritis. Many of these can reduce your quality of life, like fibromyalgia and lupus. The five most common forms of arthritis are:

Osteoarthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis

Psoriatic arthritis

Gout

Lupus

When we talk about the general term arthritis, however, we refer to two conditions. These are osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.

Understanding Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis is the wear and tear happening in the joints of the human body. Much like a car, your body’s shock absorber, the cartilage, thins out as you age. This can also happen as a result of overuse of some body parts, like in obese people.

Since there’s no way to reduce joint friction, osteoarthritis can cause pain. You may get bone spurs at the ends of your bones and cut down on your mobility.

Some of the common symptoms that would need arthritis relief include:

Trouble moving your limbs and joints

Deep, throbbing pain

Stiffness around affected areas

Joint swelling

Limited range of movement

Pain during extended motion

All of these can reduce your total quality of life. If you want help, there are many options for an arthritis cure.

Understanding Rheumatoid Arthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis is a condition with a different form of the same problem. It is still an inflammation of the joints, but its cause comes from an autoimmune disease. Autoimmune diseases are conditions where the body attacks healthy body parts.

RA becomes an issue due to the consistent joint damage that it incurs to people with the condition. This physical condition also results in rheumatoid nodules.

Rheumatoid nodules are lumps on the skin that show up in affected joints. This includes elbows, knees or ankles.

Since doctors don’t know how rheumatoid arthritis works, it is a problem. There’s no other way to work on it but relieve its symptoms. These include:

Consistent, throbbing pain

Swelling of the joints

Asymmetrical inflammation

Different joints affected at once

Stiffness lasting for hours

You would need the proper arthritis remedies to help your body cope with the pain and stiffness. There are many ways to do it. Here are the 9 best supplements for arthritis you can use.

1. Cannabidiol or CBD

The first on the list is CBD. It’s quite popular nowadays but for the uninitiated, what is CBD and how does it work? CBD or cannabidiol is a phytochemical present in cannabis or marijuana.

Unlike its raw source, cannabidiol is safe and non-psychoactive. Unless specified, this arthritis cure will not have the psychoactive THC property. It will not give you any type of high, so you can function throughout the day.

Cannabidiol is one of the most potent supplements in the market today. Extensive research shows it has strong anti-inflammatory, analgesic, and neuroprotective properties. It’s one of the many arthritis tips you’ll see on the internet because it works.

2. Starflower or Borage Oil

Starflower oil is one of many known types of food supplement. You can take it with your arthritis treatment without much issue.

Also known as borage oil, this herb oil is easy to grow. It is available in many locales with Mediterranean climates and grows well in the UK.

The oils of starflower are rich in fatty acids. Its seeds have gamma-linoleic acid or GLA. This chemical is famous with researchers, which can reduce the inflammation from rheumatoid arthritis.

Clinical trials show that taking around 1.8 grams of borage oil is enough. It can reduce arthritis symptoms by a significant amount.

Like many arthritis remedies, you want to make sure to talk to your doctor before taking it. Excess consumption can lead to digestive issues and nausea.

3. Omega-3

Omega-3 fatty acids are natural substances effective at improving your heart health.

Many studies also point to omega-3 as effective in various joint health programs. It helps in reducing inflammation and swelling in osteoarthritis. It can even cut down the symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis, though it can’t slow its progression.

The good thing about omega-3 is its presence in common, healthy foods. You can find this arthritis treatment supplement in foods like:

Tuna, salmon and ocean fish

Cooking oils like canola oil

Green, leafy vegetables

Flaxseeds, kidney beans, and edamame

You need to, however, regular your consumption. Too much omega-3 can trigger excess uric acid, which can be dangerous.

4. Glucosamine

One of the supplements that have become a hit to people looking for an arthritis cure is glucosamine. Glucosamine is an amino sugar and precursor material in the body. You’ll find this supplement in many arthritis tips for a reason.

Glucosamine keeps the cartilages healthy, which impedes the osteoarthritis onset. Since the body loses glucosamine as we age, intake of this supplement is necessary. Together with your medication, it is a great way for pain relief.

5. Calcium

Calcium is among the best and easiest natural supplements that help relieve arthritis. It’s great for joint health because it does not only keep bones healthy. It also prevents the muscles from taking calcium from the bones.

When the body lacks calcium, it takes the material from the bones. This can result in extreme joint pains, which means you need to replenish your calcium stores. Milk and dairy is a great source of calcium for your daily arthritis relief.

You would need up to 1000 to 1300 mg of calcium a day, which you can get from many different sources. From nuts to dairy to legumes, you will find the right amount of calcium for arthritis cure.

6. SAM-e

S-adenosylmethionine or SAM-e sounds complicated, but it’s not. SAM-e is a natural chemical that occurs in the body. This comes in both production and consumption in the liver itself.

As we grow older, the liver produces less and less SAM-e. A synthetic form of the supplement is in the market. Studies prove its effectiveness in stimulating cartilage growth and reducing pain perception.

7. Capsaicin

If you like hot, spicy stuff, you’ll be happy to know that chilis can help with arthritis relief. The active ingredient of chilis, capsaicin, is a potent pain reliever. The chemical suppresses pain transmitters in some instances.

Further testing of capsaicin shows that it can cut joint pain by as much as 50 percent in three weeks. In its topical form, direct application to the affected area can help with arthritis.

You need to, however, regulate your intake of capsaicin-rich foods. Capsaicin can be bad for the digestive system. It can result in different physical symptoms if taken too much.

8. Turmeric or Curcumin

It may sound like quackery, but turmeric is a great supplement for arthritis treatment due to its support properties. The foodstuff that people use in their curries has chemical curcumin. This curcumin promotes joint pain reduction and swelling through agonist action against inflammatory cytokines.

Clinical trials show that turmeric helps in long-term pain management in people with both osteo- and rheumatoid arthritis. When you use it with other proven medication, it can help by assisting your medication’s effectiveness.

Before drinking turmeric, however, it’s best to consult your doctor or nutritionist about the entire problem.

9. Vitamin D3

Vitamin D3 is one of the most well-known vitamins out there that promotes healthy bones in the body. While you can get it from exposing yourself under the sun, you can also take it in supplement form now. Vitamin D deficiency is common with people who have rheumatoid arthritis and links to musculoskeletal pain.

Because it’s crucial to muscle movement and anti-inflammatory properties, taking Vitamin D3 is a great way to combat the condition. If you don’t want to ingest it, you can stay under the sun for at least 30 minutes. Remember to put on sunscreen with SPF when you can.

Find the Right Supplements For Arthritis You Need

If you’re looking for supplements for arthritis, there are many options available in the market now. Combine these choices with your doctor prescribed treatment and it can help relieve the pain and inflammation.

