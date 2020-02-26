Weekly Columns / You are here: Home Opinion / Unique Designs for Dorm to Feel at Home: Tips and Tricks.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Starting your college life? Rest assured, we can tell you that it’s nothing short of a roller coaster ride. With tons of classes, societies, strict professors, and the bustling campus environment, you need places that provide comfort as well. Your dorm room may or may not look and feel that welcoming initially, so you can try redesigning it.

There are plenty of college dorm decoration ideas online that can inspire you to design yours, too. Here are some of the unique dorm room ideas that will make yours a lot comfier and more welcoming!

Get the Right Colors

Try to decorate your dorm room in color palettes, similar to your room back home. If the paint in your dorm room is light and doesn’t need a touch-up, leave it that way. Otherwise, you can color your walls the way they’re painted at home. Be sure to choose colors that are light and don’t hurt the eyes too much. You can also get designs painted of your walls to give them a creative edge.

Keep Your Room Tidy

One of the reasons you may feel unwelcome in your dorm room could be the mess you leave behind. One of the best college dorm decorations ideas is to make your bed every day and do your laundry regularly to avoid piling up your clothes. Keep your belongings on separate shelves or drawers and organize your wardrobe too. A bit of dusting and sweeping won’t go amiss either, and your dorm room will always be well-maintained.

Use Cheap Decorations

You don’t need to go overboard with décor ideas. If you feel like you don’t have enough time to spend decorating, try looking for people providing online services. For instance, if you want essay writing services, search free essay samples, and get free essays online to save time. You can find free samples on the internet from PhD Essay.

Here are some cheap decoration ideas that won’t cost too much and will make you feel right at home!

Fairy lights: These provide a really cozy environment in dark rooms and can help you relax at the end of the day!

Wallpapers: These are probably the cheapest of all decorations and also give your room an instant revamp.

Wind chimes: They have a soothing sound and also look really pretty.

House plants: Most house plants are no larger than a foot and are easy to maintain. They keep the air clean as well.

Keep a Creative Corner

When you get into college, be sure to continue with things you like and your favorite hobbies. In your dorm room, hang a bulletin board with your to-do list, calendars, motivational quotes, reminders, and random comforting things. If you like to paint, keep an easel and some paint materials. If you like reading, set up a mini-library. If you’re into music, store some CDs and instruments you play!

Don’t Keep Too Much Furniture

Having unnecessary furniture feels suffocating and crams inside your room. You should do your best to keep your furniture to a minimum. A cupboard, some wall-mounted shelves, a small table and chair set, and a bed are typically enough. Make sure to set your furniture in a way that doesn’t get in your way. Another trick is to make sure your furniture blends in with your walls. This will make your room look less occupied and more comfortable.

Use a Soft Rug

Another cool dorm idea is to have a super soft rug for your room. It’s really comforting and is also inviting enough for you to lie down while you work simply! This way, the floor won’t get too dirty either.

Cushions and Bean Chairs

Large, fluffy cushions and bean chairs are a must-have attraction. You can work, study, relax, eat, and even doze off in bean chairs because they’re just so cute and comfy. Cushions are also great for relaxing and also work as props for your bed.

Polaroid Hangings or Portraits

Miss your home and all the memories? You’re not alone! Even after spending some time at college, you’re likely to miss your parents, your siblings, your pets, and your friends. A cool dorm idea to deal with this loneliness is to use Polaroids and portraits. You can print out some Polaroids, attach them on a string on your walls. You can even use a family portrait, get it framed, and hang it on your wall.

Play Background Sounds

If your dorm room is usually silent, you may feel dreadful there. To make your dorm room more homelike and inviting, you should try some good background music. It can be songs, music, religious hymns, or just nature sounds. Get their recordings, compile a list for different moods, and play accordingly. This will keep your mind distracted from worries and help you focus on productivity.

Use Scents and Air Fresheners

One of the biggest turnoffs, whenever we enter any room, is its stinking smell. Dorm rooms are usually small and hardly get a thorough clean. The first thing to make sure your dorm room doesn’t smell is to discard your waste and do your laundry. Next, keep the windows open to let the air pass.

Third and most important, use artificial scents to maintain your room. You can use scented candles such as lavender, saffron, lemon, rose, oud, or any other scent you like. Another option is to try air fresheners. You can get the ones that are electronic or use bottled sprays. Either way, make sure your room always smells nice!

Conclusion

College life can be pretty overwhelming and tiring. Decorating your dorm room in a homelike manner is a useful way to make yourself comfortable in the college environment.

