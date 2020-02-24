You are here: Home Brother Talk / Thy Bible/God & The Homosexual Agenda Is Destroying The Black Man.

Thy Bible/God & The Homosexual Agenda Is Destroying The Black Man.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Am I homophobic? No, I don’t fear homosexuals. But I do deal with facts and the devastation that homosexuality is doing to our African American community, our families, our churches and our value system. Is this hate speech? No, it is freedom of speech – and freedom of speech does not just apply to agreeable speech, ideas and mindsets. So if you are offended, then the truth offends you. But its time someone spoke up to the sin of homosexuality. I call homosexuality what God calls it, perversion and abomination. So if you have a problem with that, you have a problem with Him, not me. I judge nothing, but I am not afraid to relay the message regarding what has already been judged by God.

There is a strategic and deliberate effort by the powers that be who control the media, the music industry and the feminist groups to emasculate men (specifically African American), reduce our roles and impact in society and create a new class of effeminate young men who are lost and who think their behavior is normal . People like Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey are on board with this plan and it is happening even as we speak. The sociological acceptance of deviant behavior such as homosexuality is gradually becoming more accepted as it infects our schools, our churches, our TV shows, our literature, our music and our youth. As the perversion spirals out of control, we are seeing our young people under the illusion that they can change gender and more confused about what they were born to be than ever. A young masculine boy (down low) suddenly wants a “tranny” or an effeminate boy or to be a girl. A young feminine girl wants a girl (stud) who looks, acts and dresses like a boy. None of these youths know who they are, what they are, how they should act or who they were created to be. THAT IS AUTHORED CONFUSION!

IF WE KEEP ALLOWING OUR SPIRITUAL AND MORAL BOUNDARIES TO BE RESET, ERODED OR DESTROYED, WE WILL CONTRIBUTE TO THE DESTRUCTION OF OUR OWN RACE AND WE WILL NEVER FIND OUR WAY HOME AS A PEOPLE

As far back as slaves were brought here and beyond Willie Lynch, there has been a plan implemented against us. If you want to destroy the black man, you break up and redefine his family structure, you cloud or minimize his role and wipe away his identity, you incarcerate him, you devalue him, you create the socio-economic conditions that will cause him to break the law to survive, you make him undesirable to the African American woman, you profile and ostracize him then you reduce his reproduction. This is exactly what is happening strategically, systematically and sociologically, right under your nose. And those who are pushing this agenda are doing so by using man’s desire to rebel against God as the match that lights the fuse. So I ask are you going to help blow out the fuse or are you bringing a blow torch to make it worse? DO NOT ACCEPT HOMOSEXUALITY.

Our youth are confused about who they are, who they should desire and how they should act. Little by little, real male role models are being erased and replaced with perverted and unproductive images and behaviors. Actors in dresses (Jamie Foxx, Martin Lawrence, Will Smith, Terry Kruse, Tyler Perry etc.) have become amusing and acceptable in our community and too many of us are trading part of our soul for money, fame or a laugh. The wrong way has become so acceptable that the right way is looked at as the wrong thing. African American men are becoming effeminate and emasculated with the help of famous people like Oprah Winfrey and the “prancing elites” bs, yet many of our people go right on supporting her, watching her shows and buying her magazine. Oprah Winfrey has no concept of who God is and thus she has a clouded concept of right and wrong. Do you?

We must stop supporting any image, concept, practice or ideology that contributes to the sabotage or destruction of the African American community. No excuses. We cannot and we must not aid in our own demise. We have to see the big picture and recognize there is an agenda put in place against us, not for us. Am I perfect? No. Do I sin? Yes. Do I want to or make excuses for it? No. Do I blame God for my behavior? No. Am I working to change behaviors that I know are wrong? Yes. Being a heterosexual does not make me perfect, but I neither struggle with nor accept homosexuality at any time, under any conditions. I don’t want sensitivity classes because I do not plan to be sensitive to obvious perversion and blatant immorality. What about you?

Apparently homosexuals think they have better practices than God so let’s see. Let’s look at the facts. Two homosexuals cannot reproduce and there is a biological reason for that, like it or not. This means the more homosexual couples there are, the more our reproduction numbers drop in the “black” community. The father’s involvement with the child increases dopamine in the child’s brain (the motivator chemical), like it or not. The mother’s involvement with the child balances serotonin levels in the child, like it or not. Therefore both parents are biochemically necessary. Homosexuality hurts your spirit, your psyche, your family, your example, your community and your race.

The homosexual agenda is packed with propaganda through TV, music and movies that penetrate your subconscious to force you to accept or tolerate such immorality and perversion. People do what they see others doing and peer pressure for young people is putting the nails in the coffin. As a family and relationship counselor, mediator and life coach, I have seen numerous cases where a parent is faced with accepting a homosexual child. I have children and would I accept such behavior? Hell no. It is not the parent’s responsibility to accept deviant social behavior from his/her child that is counterproductive. It is not a parent’s responsibility to accept perverse behavior from the child, especially when such behavior is highly contrary to the value system of the household and poison to the family. Where are clueless parents getting the idea that they must accept the behavior no matter what? Wrong.

Without clearly defined role models. what do we expect our children to do or be? They are seeking an identity and what are many of our people giving them? Promiscuity, bisexuality, homosexuality, transexuality, transgenders and anything but a sense of being happy with who they are. Such a message confuses them and implies that God made a mistake when He created them. This weakens their concept of God, gender roles and right and wrong. We all have thoughts of doing the wrong thing at sometime in our lives, whether such thoughts are about cheating, keeping something we found, falsifying timesheets or taxes, driving without insurance, leaving a restaurant without paying etc. But that does not mean we are to act on such thoughts. No, because we have moral and spiritual barriers. If these are taken away, our sense of right and wrong goes right along with them. That is what is happening today. You may not like this article but you don’t have to interact with me. You do, however, have to look up and look in the mirror.

The Bible says we are to capture thoughts that exalt themselves against the knowledge of God (II Corinthians 10:5). We are not to entertain them, act on them and then make excuses for them or blame Him. If you believe this, you understand my point – and this article. But if you don’t therein lies your problem. If we do things just to have our own way, we rebel against the right way, the best way, the most productive way. And in the long run we will wake up or we will lose. There is a way that seems right to man, but in the end there is a loss of more than we can ever imagine.

For some of you who read these words, they will change your life forever. For others, may these words give you the empowerment and encouragement to change the lives of others. But either way, know this. I wrote this article to bring people up and out and set them free.

Staff Writer; Marque-Anthony