The Apple MacBook Pro 2020: Everything We Know So Far.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Although Apple has recently launched a 16-inch MacBook Pro, the company is said to be working on a new MacBook Pro for 2020. This time, Apple is set to experiment with mini-LED display panels in a series of devices. According to one of the most reliable insiders Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will launch a new MacBook Pro in the fourth quarter of 2020.

If these predictions turn out to be true, Apple will launch nearly six new devices with the new display technology. Among them will be an iPad Pro and a MacBook Pro. The reason why Apple could go with a micro-LED display is the competition. Products from its major rivals including Microsoft, Dell, and HP are all sporting an impressive OLED display which is said to be one of the industry’s best panels.

Some of the existing products in the Apple portfolio, including laptops and tablets, feature LED-backlit display. If you look at the competition, HP SPectre X360 15 and Dell XPS 15 use the OLED display. The fact that goes in favor of Apple is that the LED-backlit display offers a better resolution in terms of contrast and blacks. However, OLED still has an upper hand on many fronts. It’s not that Apple is shying away from using OLED panels in its products; the company introduced the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max with OLED displays. But it kept the base model, the iPhone 11 limited to LCD panel.

Why Mini-LED in MacBook Pro 2020?

Competition’s offering is one reason that led Apple to choose mini-LED panels over the traditional LED-backlit display, but there’s something more Apple is trying to achieve with its notebook offerings in 2020. With Mini-LED panels, Apple is trying to find a middle ground where it can offer better display quality without increasing the product price. In terms of the viewing experience, the mini-LED panels are more efficient as they produce sharper contrast.

When it comes to display resolution, Apple’s latest MacBook Pro is not as good as the other laptops released by HP and Dell. Reviews have suggested that the MacBook Pro couldn’t beat rivals on the display front. The new MacBook Pro which was launched in November 2019 features several improvements. The laptop got some design changes as well as there are new configuration options available this time. Apple added a better, larger screen to the device and also revamped the keyboard. Now the Magic keyboard inspired design has completely replaced the company’s highly controversial and probably the most hated butterfly keyboard mechanism.

What’s the difference?

When it comes to updating and improving products, Mac users have long been complaining about Apple’s negligence. Although Apple has been adding new features and also made some major design changes in its laptops and PCs, the company’s major focus remains on the iPhone portfolio. It’s true that in terms of features, display quality, and flexibility, iPhones have received more attention from Tim Cook and the team. The first OLED panels came to iPhones and then Face ID also appeared first on iPhones. There’s a lot more people can count. Apple’s financial standing reveals the key reason behind this pattern. The iPhone segment accounts for more than 50 percent of the company’s total sales, which is more than four times of Mac’s contribution.

It looks like Apple has finally realized and the interesting thing is despite releasing a MacBook Pro recently, the company is rumored to be working on a new MacBook Pro for 2020. According to Kuo, the company will first introduce a 12.9-inch iPad Pro in the third quarter of 2020 and then a 16-inch MacBook Pro will arrive.

