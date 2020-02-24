Weekly Columns / You are here: Home Opinion / Apple iPhone SE 2: Why Android Users Could Be the Biggest Beneficiary.

Apple iPhone SE 2: Why Android Users Could Be the Biggest Beneficiary.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Apple will apparently launch the iPhone SE 2 in 2020. Just like 2016’s iPhone SE, this new iPhone, when it arrives, will feature a mix of technologies from past and present. Interestingly, the SE 2 will also make Apple stronger in the budget smartphone segment.

iPhone SE 2 & Apple’s dominance in budget smartphones

Many people think that Apple doesn’t care much about the budget smartphone segment, especially after launching the iPhone X, but that’s not true. Apple’s clever plans for the iPhone SE series is paving way for the company’s dominance in this particular segment. Here’s a series of events that will help you see the bigger picture Apple has painted.

Apple launched the iPhone SE in 2016. It was a mix of style and technologies that were used in the iPhone 5 and iPhone 6 series phones. A perfect blend that neither hampered the sales of either phone or it went out of reach of people looking for an iPhone in the budget.

If the iPhone SE 2 repeats history, more people will dump Android

The iPhone SE sales were unexpectedly strong. Even Apple admitted that the company didn’t expect the phone to draw so many customers. One interesting fact about the iPhone SE sales was that the people who bought it, most of them were not previously using an iPhone. According to a research report, the iPhone SE attracted a large number of Android users. Most of these users were of old age and less educated, said the report. In short, the iPhone SE brought a new audience to Apple.

Apple can do this again by launching the iPhone SE 2 and there’s no reason not to do so. The new Special Edition (SE) iPhone is expected to borrow the design from the iPhone 8 and chipset from the iPhone 11 series phones. This combination, coupled with Touch ID and camera improvements can help the iPhone SE 2 stand out. As far as the price is concerned, Apple has always kept the iPhone SE series budget-friendly, so it’s safe to assume that the new iPhone SE could have the same price tag as the iPhone 8.

Who will buy the iPhone SE 2?

One thing that always works in favor of Apple iPhones is the quality. Whether it’s software or hardware, Apple knows how to squeeze more out of its tech-based products. The iPhone SE 2 will stay in the market for at least two to four years. Even with 4GB of RAM, Apple’s smartphones easily beat the competitors, so hardware performance will not be a problem for the new iPhone SE. In terms of software, iPhones are known to receive iOS updates for years. When it comes to the target audience, the iPhone SE 2 will be for three types of people: those who can’t buy a $500 plus phone, those who don’t care about the latest tech and bezel-less display, and people, especially women, with small hands who want a compact iPhone.

A large number of people still prefer small-screen phones. Many are there who want to be a part of the Apple ecosystem but don’t have money to spend on a new range of iPhones. Unlike others, many people stick with a phone for years and don’t upgrade just because a new processor or camera tech is on sale. Apple can easily fill these gaps with the iPhone SE 2. Also, the rising concerns about data privacy have encouraged a large number of Android users to find peace with iOS. These are the people who are waiting for Apple to bring the iPhone SE 2 so that they can actually experience and feel the difference they have seen in iPhone advertisements.

Staff Writer; Corey Shaw

Have any Tech Tips? News? Hit up our Tech Guru at; CoreyS@ThyBlackMan.com