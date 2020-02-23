Misc. / You are here: Home Education / Educators and Bloggers Honored as Heroes at Technology Conference.

(ThyBlackMan.com) William Jackson and Aida Correa were honored at the Phoenix, Arizona WordCamp conference. Selected for the HERO PANEL with 3 other honorees recognized as volunteers, speakers, advocates, and organizers involved in the WordPress Open Source community.

Honored for their service, William and Aida, locally, nationally and internationally, advocating for youth, teens and young adults to embrace STEAM learning, digital journalism with the WordPress platform, and attending WordCamp and KidsCamp conferences as speakers and organizers.

William and Aida have participated in WordCamp conferences since 2012 and 2018 respectively. They have traveled to Calgary, Canada, San Jose, Costa Rica, Washington, D.C. Birmingham, Alabama, Miami, Florida, Philadelphia, Pa., Atlanta, Georgia, Asheville, N.C. and Greenville, S.C to name a few places in 2018 and 2019 to volunteer their time, knowledge, skills and abilities to help youth and adults. They are members of San Jose Church of Christ in Jacksonville and credit their faith in God to share their passion for teaching Tech, Social Media and STEAM careers, but also in evangelism as Christians and thought leaders.

William is a 32 year African American male public school educator and STEAM Advocate. Blogging since 2004 and respected on multiple digital and print media in the United States and Africa. Sponsoring students in Africa, Asia and Central America to attend tech conferences. Aida is a respected author, artist, poet and STEAM Educator. She has spoken at conferences locally, nationally and internationally. Being of Hispanic heritage (Puerto Rican) she speaks on diversity, inclusivity, “a seat at the table,” and sharing her story as a mother, grandmother, business owner (LoveBuilt Life, LLC) and over 50 in the digital age.

Others honored on the HERO PANEL were Cami Kaos (Portland, Oregon), Dustin Filippin (Bessermer, Michigan), Amber Pechin (Avondale, Arizona). Each are making tremendous contributions in their respective communities nationally and internationally, to encourage and inspire others to share their authentic voices on digital platforms.

WordCamp conferences can be found at WordCamp Central

https://central.wordcamp.org/

William and Aida KidsCamp can be found at WordCampJax

https://2020.jacksonville.wordcamp.org/ and their works with KidsCamp

March 28 and March 29.