Mr President (Donald Trump), Don’t Go Changin’.

(ThyBlackMan.com) On Fox News Sunday, host Chris Wallace implied that Trump behaved vengeful by firing Col Vindman after his impeachment acquittal. Wallace’s guest, Republican advisor Karl Rove said Trump should be moving the country forward after his acquittal rather than passionately calling out the Democrats.

I thought, “Are you guys nuts? Have you not been paying attention?” Deranged Democrats launched an unfair, corrupt and baseless impeachment hoax against Trump and the American people. Their hoax cruelly destroyed the lives of innocent people associated with Trump, while viciously attacking Trump’s family.

In their outrageous arrogance, Democrats actually tried to impeach Trump for simply functioning within his presidential authority and performing his duty to the American people.

Despite Trump’s acquittal, Democrats and fake news media continue filling the airwaves with their lie that Trump is guilty of crimes against America and must be removed immediately.

So Mr Rove and Mr Wallace, how does Trump play nice with a political party that wants him politically dead? Why aren’t you guys scolding Democrats and fake news media for their inability to move forward for the good of the country?

I thank God that Trump does not listen to Washington insiders and stays on offense. It is time that Trump take out the treasonous trash in his administration; people who are hellbent on stopping his America-first agenda.

Trump fired 70 Obama holdovers. Right-on bro!

Trump fired Col. Vindman. Excellent! Col. Vindman played a role in Democrats’ kangaroo court coup to remove Trump from office.

Trump tweeted video of Pelosi’s temper-tantrum at the SOTU. I am really thrilled by Trump’s video tweet because for decades Democrats have gotten away with portraying themselves as strong advocates for minorities, women, and blue collar Americans. Pelosi’s behavior at the SOTU exposed them for the mean-spirited cold-hardhearted elitists they truly are. 18 million have seen this video. Please continue sharing it. http://bit.ly/2SzT1zg

Trump exposing Democrats’ corruption keeps Democrats and their fake news media tag-team partners off balanced. Every disgusting dirty trick in their “Takeout The Republican” playbook has failed on Trump. Their repeated failure has driven them totally insane; openly instigating violence against Trump and anyone caught wearing a MAGA cap in public. http://bit.ly/2SlBtIl

CNN’s Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon irresponsibly justified progressives physically attacking MAGA cap wearers. https://fxn.ws/2w0RSsH

Despite Trump’s long list of inconceivable remarkable achievements for We the People http://bit.ly/31rV4rB , Republican advisors like Carl Rove still seek to transform Trump into an acceptable Washington DC Republican politician. Republicans behaving like wimps in Washington DC has gotten us into this mess, on the verge of losing our Founding Fathers’ divinely inspired vision for America.

I am elated that Trump stays on offense, not allowing Democrats, fake news media and deep state defenders of the status quo to dictate his behavior. Trump’s agenda is extremely simple and straight forward. If something is good for America, he does it. If it is not, he rejects or reverses it.

And yet, some who are supposedly on our side persist in scolding Trump for not behaving more presidential; too outspoken about exposing Democrats and fake news media. Because 92% of media coverage of Trump is negative (lies), if Trump does not tell the people the facts, they will not know.

God knew we needed a courageous no-holds-barred America-first bull in the White House to bring our country back from the edge of destruction.

My wife Mary’s mentor, Mary Kay Ash of Mary Kay Cosmetics said “Leadership flows from the top down.” That is so true. I call it the “Trump Effect.” More and more Americans are courageously speaking out and pushing back against all the insane anti-American and anti-Christian initiatives that Obama gave progressives a green-light to force down our throats.

Thanks to Trump’s outspokenness, more and more Americans have begun to see Democrats for the power-obsessed scoundrels they truly are. A female supermarket checkout clerk said this to me, my wife and a guy wearing a “Trump 2020” cap. “I’m not suppose to say it, but I’m with you guys.” Referring to Democrats, she added, “If we are not dependent, they can’t pull our strings.”

Everywhere I go, I see and hear from everyday Americans, black and white, who support Trump. They understand who and what we need to keep America on the road to peerless new heights of greatness.

Like that old Billy Joel song, don’t go changin’ Mr President. We love you just the way you are!

Staff Writer; Lloyd Marcus

Chairman of The Campaign to Defeat Barack Obama.

