Informed Blacks Are The Biggest Threat to the ‘Ole’ Democrat Party.

(ThyBlackMan.com) President Trump has just come off the best week of his presidency and not for the reasons most think.

He gave one of the best State of the Union addresses I have ever witnessed. He was acquitted of all charges during his impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate. He then ended the week with a great economic speech in North Carolina.

As one who actually makes a living in the area of strategic communications, I could find absolutely no fault in any aspect of the president’s speech.

The delivery was great, especially since this president is better off the cuff than reading from the teleprompter. The optics were phenomenally heart-warming.

The last living member of the famed Tuskegee Airmen, retired U.S. Air Force Col. Charles McGee, was promoted to Brigadier General. Trump also announced Janiyah Davis would be receiving a scholarship to attend any school she wanted in the Philadelphia area.

The president ended the week speaking at his Opportunity Now Summit in North Carolina. He highlighted several Blacks who have personally benefitted from some of his policies. These policies include Opportunity Zones and criminal justice reform, to name a few.

As economic, educational and moral indices continue to improve in the Black community as a direct result of conservative policies, radical liberals continue to try to deny the obvious.

The improved conditions in the Black community over the last three years are so obvious that even Stevie Wonder can see it. And it has nothing to do with the Obama administration.

The unfortunate thing is that you have many of the media appointed Black leaders and organizations who continue to try to get Blacks to deny what is their own personal reality; that their lives have improved because of Donald Trump.

As I have said before, these radical liberal Black individuals and organizations do more harm to the Black community than anyone wearing a white hood over their faces.

You have radical liberal faux journalists like Roland Martin, Joy Reid, Jason Johnson, Don Lemon, and Richard Princess who are totally incapable of upholding the most minimum of journalistic standards per the Society of Professional Journalists.

They are totally incapable of simply telling the truth! Everything Trump does relative to the Black community; they somehow reflexively want to credit to former President Obama. But when you ask them to name one thing that Obama did “specifically” for the Black community, they come down with a severe case of laryngitis.

Isn’t it ironic that not one of these fake journalists interviewed Gen. McGee or Janiyah Davis after President Trump honored them during his State of the Union address? If Obama had done the same thing, they would have interviewed them that very night!

These bought and paid for media types are so blinded by their hatred of Trump and Republicans that they can’t even celebrate life changing events for Blacks that are initiated by Republicans. How pathetic.

How many Black kids has Obama provided scholarships for? As a matter of fact, Obama’s policies devasted Historically Black Colleges and Universities. It took a white man, Donald Trump, to correct the issue.

You have radical liberal organizations like the NAACP, the Congressional Black Caucus, the National Urban League, and the National Association of Black Journalists, who are addicted to the crack of praise from their white overlords that they continue to try to convince the Black community that liberalism is in the best interest of the Black community.

I have asked these groups on many occasions to name me one example where liberalism has helped the Black community. And of course they can’t because no example exists.

Memo to Republicans, these groups are totally out of step with the rank and file within the Black community. These groups’ leadership are totally out of step with the Black community. So, Republicans please stop meeting with these groups. Nothing good will ever come out of it. Can you say Van Jones? I rest my case.

The white liberal overlords of these Black individuals and organizations have given these Blacks their marching orders and let them know in no uncertain terms that they are not to deviate one bit from the script they have been given—to feed the Black community constant lies.

Liberals know that an informed Black populace is the greatest threat to their strangle hold on the Black community.

This is why radical liberals have so much hatred of President Trump. In three years, Trump has invoked the name of the Black community more than the sum total of all other presidents in the history of the country. And has backed up his rhetoric with action.

If Republicans ever learn to effectively speak directly to the Black community, in a language that they understand, with messengers with credibility; the Black vote is ready to shift their vote to the right Republican candidates.

Then and only then will that which the Democrats have greatly feared come upon them.

