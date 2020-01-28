You are here: Home Ent. / 5 of the Best Luxury Sneakers to Treat Yourself With in 2020.

5 of the Best Luxury Sneakers to Treat Yourself With in 2020.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Do you want to treat yourself with the best luxury sneakers this year? We reveal 5 of the hottest high-end kicks on the market right now.

The gender balance is finally catching up. Men are spending almost as much money on shoes as women are, as of 2017. That’s because there are so many stylish kicks to spend our money on. Let’s take a look at some of the sharpest luxury sneakers out there, to give you some sneaker inspiration.

1. Gucci

Like anything having to do with style, the name of Gucci is synonymous with high fashion. It’s particularly appropriate in the world of luxury sneakers, though, as Gucci helped kick-start the embroidered sneaker movement a few years ago.

2. CQP

Scandinavians don’t mess around when it comes to design. That’s just as true with their sneakers, apparently, as we can see with CQP. CQP stands for Conversations and Quintessential Products. You’ll have plenty of both if you pick up a pair of their stylish low-tops, made with suede or calf leather.

3. Axel Arigato

Some sneaker designers just stick to what they know, or what they’re known for. Others go all out, going for an ‘everything and the kitchen sink’ approach to designing their luxury sneakers. Such is the case with Axel Arigato. Axel Arigato has something for every kind of sneaker lover. For those who’re into classic basketball high tops, the Signature model is sure to grab your attention. If you’re looking for more of a streamlined, minimal sneakers, the Tech Runner will thrill you with its futuristic simplicity.

4. Dior

Like Gucci, the name Dior is also synonymous with high fashion. It’s easy to understand why when you see their insanely stylish luxury sneakers. Look at the B23 High Top Oblique that Kim Jones dropped during last year’s Paris Fashion Week. Jones’ design is a riff on the classic Converse Chuck Taylor design. The designer printed the iconic Dior logo on the fabric top, showing the world you’re wearing designer kicks. While still being simple and classy.

5. Givenchy

You don’t have to be Beyoncé to love Givenchy. Heck, Givenchy’s been shouted out by everyone from Jay-Z to Rich Gang. It’s easy to see why when you see their luxury sneakers. Givenchy can make absolutely anything classy and classic. Check out these Givenchy sneakers modeled after classic hiking boots. They look like Timberland boots that Timbaland would wear. Or check out their Burgundy and White Wing Sneakers, that will remind you of being a kid when Air Jordans first started dropping. Givenchy sneakers will likely give you a similar craving.

Sneakers are some of the best ways that guys get to express ourselves. We can only do so much with jeans, t-shirts, and sweaters. There are only so many ways to wear a three-piece suit.

Luxury sneakers are a chance to show the world who you are and what you’re about. They’re also a way to show off your great taste.

Clothes help you to show the world who you are, show off a bit of your inner self. They also show off your unique taste and sense of style. Now that you know what luxury sneakers to look out for, browse some of the rest of the fashion articles on our site today!

Staff Writer; Harry Johnson