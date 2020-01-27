Money / You are here: Home Business / Truth About Online Installment Loans.

Truth About Online Installment Loans.

(ThyBlackMan.com) We all go through certain emergencies that make us rush for quick cash. The most popular one is the online installment loan. It’s quick fast, convenient and manageable, overall more accessible than the standard bank loans. In our present time, you don’t have to be poor or have good credit to apply for an online loan. While many people are looking for financial help on major investments, have low income, low education level, and few assets, some people do well financially. They might apply for personal loans while they await their next paycheck or to get pay off a primary expense.

Although online installment loans are the most convenient way to go when you’re strap for cash, it is quite easy to get into trouble. Learn more about installment loans online with bad credit.

What lenders won’t Disclose

1. Most online lenders go out of their way to create an illusion that borrowers have control over their debt, and they have a good deal. While that might be true, the interest rate compiled each month could be what would affect your finances negatively. The way interest rates are calculated is mostly based on where you live (interest rates vary from state to state), and your credit score. If you live in a place with a high cost of living like New York with bad credit, you might end up paying off $15,000 loan with an annual interest of over 200%.

2. In a state where you have to pay an interest of over 200% per year, it will not be a surprise if you are quickly out of cash. At this point, many people would think it is a good idea to get a credit card or apply for another loan in order to pay off their debt. This is where you start to recycle a loan that you couldn’t afford at first and end up falling deeper into debt.

3. When applying for an online installment loan, you are more likely to go through the process without speaking to an agent. The colorful mission and vision statement written on the company’s website would convince you that they are a company that cares for you and your finances, but in reality, they are out to make a profit. Most lenders use a strategy that attaches your checking account to the website. While some people can afford to attach their accounts to the lender’s, others fall into more danger. This can happen in two ways; either the money is an overdraft from the account which will lead to additional bank fees, or whatever is left wouldn’t be enough to take care of other needed expenses.

4. Research has proven that many online lenders make use of Big Data to fish out people with a middle-low income to attract the business. As of 2018, 45% of people who applied for online loan installation have an annual earning of about $40,000 or less. Many of these companies offer loans regardless of bad credit. This allows them to exploit people through high rates and penalty fees.

5. Finally, with the high demand for an installment plan, it is very easy to fall into the hands of scammers and fraudsters. You might apply for a loan with a fake company through a very realistic website and get swindled off your money when you attach your financial details. But how can you protect yourself from online loan scams?

Be careful of companies who are not interested in your credit score.

If the lenders are not registered in your state, do not apply

Do not give up your social security number (SSN)

If a website does not have a padlock or key sign on the personal information page, it is not secure.

Some scams are as obvious as misspellings and grammatical errors on emails and important forms.

If they do not have a physical address, they are not a legitimate business

Avoid lenders who pressure you with emails and phone calls to act fast

Nobody likes to be in debt, but while online installment loans sound safe and convenient, it is more dangerous than traditional loans. Overall, the best way to protect yourself is to do your research. By clicking a fraudulent online loan link, you can drag you into deeper debt.

Staff Writer; George Poole