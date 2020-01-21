You are here: Home Health / How to Stay True to Your New Year’s Resolution.

How to Stay True to Your New Year’s Resolution.

(ThyBlackMan.com) New Year’s resolutions: they’re practically just a punch line. Everyone knows that on January 2, every gym in town is stuffed full of people who have sworn to themselves that this is the year they finally get fit. Grocery stores practically run out of vegetables, and savings accounts see a little extra cash. Then by halfway through February, the gym is empty, the veggies are stocked, and everyone’s savings is running a little dry. This year, don’t be just another punch line; stick to your resolution and show everyone how serious you are about bettering yourself and improving your life. If you are a little lost on how to make sure you follow through, we’ve got a guide for you. Check it out.

Take it easy on yourself

Did your grandma ever tell you that you catch more flies with honey than with vinegar? Well, it’s true. If you want someone to do something, the best way to do it is asking them nicely and be understanding if they can’t get to it right away.

Guess what? Same thing goes for yourself. Rather than getting angry when you wake up in the morning and don’t feel like running, give yourself a little compassion. Then, the next morning, maybe you will feel a bit more like hitting the road. Taking it easy on yourself is all a part of healthy self-care, which you’ll need if you want to truly succeed at your resolution.

Give yourself some incentives

Another great way to get people to do things is to provide them with desirable incentives. Let’s say your New Year’s resolution is to go running more. You’re not going to want to put on your same old nasty trainers. Give yourself a little motivation to get running by buying the best running shoes you can comfortably afford. If they fit right and have all the right cushion you need, you’ll be excited to get up and take them for a spin in the morning.

If your resolution is to eat healthier, don’t start out with raw kale and tofu. You’ll be craving ribs and pizza before you know it. Ease into it with options like delicious plant-based meat alternatives that are almost as good as the real thing but aren’t nearly as unhealthy. Your body will thank you, and when you bite down on that veggie burger, you won’t be as likely to quit as you would be if you’d gone straight for the quinoa salad.

Let other people in on it

If your New Year’s resolution is just between you and yourself, then there’s hardly anyone around to hold you accountable. Instead, tell your wife, your girlfriend, your kids, your mom or your dad. Heck, tell all of them! The key is to make sure they know what you should be doing. That way, if you’re letting yourself off the hook too often, someone will speak up and remind you of the work you wanted to put in on yourself.

Sharing a resolution is also a great way to stay motivated. If you and your partner both want to eat healthier, then you can help each other out by coming up with creative meal prep options, or by reminding each other of your resolution when one of you is tempted by the fresh donuts at the grocery store bakery.

Take it in parts

How do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time. If your goal is to lose 50lbs, you’re not going to get that done by Valentine’s Day. It’s just not happening. Instead of pressuring yourself to get something huge done all at once, set incremental goals that you know you’ll be able to achieve. Maybe lose 3lbs by the end of the month. Or, better yet, just commit to running three times a week and eating plant-based 4 days a week. Those small steps can make it much easier than tackling the whole thing in one go.

This New Year, do your best to enjoy every bit of your resolution. Remember: resolutions aren’t punishments for bad behavior. They are opportunities to improve yourself for yourself and for others. Take care to do your best to follow through, and remember that it’s not the end of the world if you can’t!

Staff Writer; Rick Brown