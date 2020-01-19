You are here: Home News / Final Days for Rep. Ilhan Omar?

Final Days for Rep. Ilhan Omar?

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Don’t expect the national media to report this, but Representative Ilhan Omar is attracting more credible opponents than any sitting member of Congress. Like angry hornets, a swarm is gathering and buzzing around her.

Her days as a Congresswoman may be numbered. It could be a finite number.

She faces at least three opponents on the Democratic side. Splitting the opposition may actually help her survive the primary. The Squad, the fawning media and the Hollywood Left will rally around her. But, the primary fight will likely leave its mark going into the November general election. It’s hard to imagine Democrats abiding by Marquess of Queensberry rules in their primary. Stinging punches, perhaps low blows will be thrown. Assuming she survives, those cuts will leave scars. Don’t expect supporters of her Democrat challengers to switch sides and vote for the Republican in November. But, many may sit out the general, opening the door for an upset.

You may say, No Way! Let me remind you of a powerful Congressman named Danny Rostenkowski. The likable Chairman of the Ways and Means Committee represented a very Democratic district in Chicago. He was arguably the most unbeatable member of Congress running for re-election in 1994. Danny got himself tangled up in the House Bank/Post Office scandal. He also was challenged in the primary. In a general election shocker, Rosty lost to a relatively unknown but credible Republican lawyer named Michael Flanagan. Subsequent investigations uncovered other improprieties and Danny ultimately served a term in a very different federal Big House.

As Mark Twain observed, “History may not repeat itself, but it does rhyme”.

Congresswoman Omar has gotten herself embroiled in several scandals.

She very likely married her brother, committing immigration fraud. Marrying a sibling is still against the law in Minnesota. Doing it in order to violate immigration laws is a federal felony.

She probably was married to two men at the same time. There is pretty strong evidence to support this charge. When convenient, she hides behind Sharia Law, calling one marriage a “faith tradition” union. While Sharia permits a man to have multiple wives, it doesn’t allow Muslim women to have multiple husbands. Minnesota Law doesn’t permit bigamy either.

Rep. Omar had her hands slapped by Minnesota Campaign Finance officials for using campaign funds for personal purposes. She was fined for using campaign funds for travel. It appears that she likely paid her divorce lawyer from her campaign account as well.

Now it is clear that she continues to use campaign funds to advance her love interests. Her campaign consultant (the one she originally denied being romantically involved with) continues to receive generous campaign account paydays for his services. This is the same fellow whose wife blamed Rep. Omar for having an ongoing affair with him in their divorce proceedings. A tryst that the consultant admitted to his wife, ultimately causing their marriage to hit the rocks. The affair allegedly took place while Omar was still married to one of her husbands. The husband that she then described as the father of her children and “the love of her life.”

What is not clear is just how all of this is being received in the Somali community. Dishonoring one’s husband in such a public way is not tolerated in Muslim societies. She claims her life has been threatened. Perhaps it has.

Minnesota State Representaive Steve Drazkowski has called on the Justice Department to investigate the congresswoman. David Steinberg, writer for the Blaze is claiming that a criminal investigation may already be well underway. To date, Steinberg has proven incredibly accurate in his investigative reporting regarding Omar.

Her behavior is that of a person who believes she cannot be held accountable. That she is somehow above the law. Like a spoiled child she flaunts the rules, daring anyone to try punishing her. So far, thanks largely to a doting press, she’s gotten away with it.

From a political standpoint, her biggest problem is that she now has an image of an angry, spoiled, ungrateful child. It will take only one of several credible challengers to turn her into the Rostenkowski of 2020.

Don’t bet against it.

Written by Gil Gutknecht

Official website; https://twitter.com/gilgman