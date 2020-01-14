Chasing The Dollar.

(ThyBlackMan.com) I’ve spent all of my adult life loving my family and pursuing knowledge and happiness. As a result, I’ve developed skills that people are willing to pay me to utilize on their behalf. Attorneys call me and offer to share a third of their fees to do legal research and brief writing for them, and I do many other things. I don’t even know how much money I have in the bank. I received a $20,000 check last week and threw it in a filing cabinet, because as long as when I need money the ATM spits out the cash, it doesn’t matter how much I have in the bank. But today is my daughter birthday, so what matters is I can put a smile on her face, and my granddaughter is a Jackson State, and I can help her to focus on studying and becoming a doctor instead of worrying about money.

People waste their lives chasing a dollar. It keeps them from enjoying their lives and family in the moment, and in the end it doesn’t make you any happier, unless your idea of happiness is trying to impress others with what you can buy. But in the final analysis, while you can go out and buy a mansion, you can only live in one room at a time. So the only way you’re really gonna be happy is to make yourself better and more knowledgeable than you were yesterday. Cut out trying to impress all the middle-men and impress yourself. That’s who you’re really after in the first place. Everything you do – including trying to impress others – you do to try to make yourself feel better about who you are.

.

Once, after a case came in, I had my daughter take me to a car lot and I bought a brand-new Escalade truck, in cash (for the most part). But I wasn’t any happier when I drove off in it than I was when we entered the car lot. That taught me a valuable lesson about life, and I never forgot it. Yeah, all of my “friends” were impressed, but they weren’t doin’ shit for me, so why should I care about trying to impress them? All that does is keep phonies grinnin’ in my face. I needed to be trying to impress myself – and that’s exactly what I do today.

.

I learned that we should simply gather enough money to be comfortable and not have to live from hand to mouth. Thereafter, you should focus on intellectual development and being happy. Because life flies by, and if you spend it chasing a dollar, you’ll look back one day and realize that you’ve never taken the time to enjoy the life you’ve been given. So if you really want to enjoy your life, take the time to enjoy it, and not spend all your money trying to live a lie to impress others. Because in time, the money you save just living a casual and laid-back life instead of trying to impress others can, in itself, make you rich.

.

In that regard, who do you think is happiest, Donald Trump, with all of his alleged money, or Barack Obama? Think about that. Trump would do anything to be as brilliant, and as loved and respected as Obama, that’s why he’s always trying to compare himself to him. But he’ll never be able to compete with Obama, because Barack has spent his entire life perfecting himself, so the difference between him and Dubious Donald is hugely apparent. In fact, if Michelle decided to run for president, Trump wouldn’t have a chance, because even Republicans would vote to get knowledge and common sense back into the White House. Because NOTHING impresses people like knowledge and character – not even money.

Staff Writer; Eric L. Wattree