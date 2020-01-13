You are here: Home Health / Why Is My Vision Blurry? Top 8 Causes of Sudden Blurred Vision For Many.

Why Is My Vision Blurry? Top 8 Causes of Sudden Blurred Vision For Many.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry

(ThyBlackMan.com) As you can probably guess, having a blurry vision usually isn’t a reason for panic and huge concern. More often than not, sudden bursts of blurry vision simply mean that you need to update your glasses or contacts prescription. However, it’s still true that, in some cases, suddenly seeing things all blurry and unfocused can be a sign of something more serious. That said, it’s important to know about all of the possibilities.

Long or shortsightedness

Long-sightedness and shortsightedness are two most common vision problems today. Essentially, in the first case the eye is unable to properly focus on things that are closer while the latter means that the eye cannot properly see the objects that are farther away. Both conditions can happen to anyone regardless of their age. So, if you’re not wearing glasses/contacts already and you suddenly experience a blurry vision, you might want to check whether it’s time to start to.

Astigmatism and presbyopia

Astigmatism has become a bigger issue in today’s digital world compared to how it was before. It’s characterized with the inability to focus on objects in front of you regardless of their distance. The main issue is with the irregular cornea shape that disables proper reception of light rays. It can affect people at any age. On the other hand, presbyopia is the naturally occurring eye deterioration due to aging, and it usually starts in the 40s. Obviously, the latter case differs from individual to individual.

Cataract

Unlike the previous cases which have wearing glasses as a worst-case scenario, untreated cataract can even lead to blindness. Basically, cloudy vision, halos at night and blurry spots in the eyes are indicators of a cataract. Since they can grow really cloudy, the affected person can eventually lose their sight completely. Luckily, when addressed in time, it can be dealt with properly.

Dry eye syndrome

In this day and age, dry eye syndrome has become quite a common issue. Obviously, one of its symptoms is blurry vision. Other common symptoms include itchy and red eyes. Artificial tear drops usually help, but in some cases, the condition will require prescribed meds and more complex treatments.

Glaucoma

This is one of the most dangerous eye conditions and the main reason why you should hurry to book an eye test once you experience blurry vision. Basically, the optic nerve gets damaged which can consequently lead to the vision loss. Make sure that you get your tests and checkups on a regular basis because glaucoma symptoms are only noticeable once your sight has taken plenty of damage already.

Diabetes

There’s a link between sugar levels in your body and your eyes. In general, diabetics often suffer from deteriorating vision. So, if you notice blurs and changes in your vision, make sure to visit your doctor as soon as possible. Sometimes, patients may not even be aware that they suffer from diabetes, and an eye checkup can lead to the right diagnose.

High blood pressure

High blood pressure can be very dangerous as it can lead to stroke and heart attack. What not many people know is that it can also lead to an eye stroke called vein occlusion. Basically, you might just wake up one day with a blurry vision in one eye as this kind of a stroke usually isn’t painful. It’s important to report this to your doctor quickly, as there’s the risk of completely losing the sight in the affected eye. Not to mention that addressing the vein occlusion can actually shed the light on the bigger problem of high blood pressure.

Pregnancy

There are plenty of symptoms that follow pregnancy, but did you know that blurry vision is also one of them? What’s more, blurry vision may remain throughout the pregnancy and only return to normal post-delivery. In case it doesn’t return to normal, you should get in touch with your doctor as soon as possible.

Keep in mind that more often than not, blurry vision happens due to touching your eyes with dirty hands and irritation as well as sleeping with your contacts in. So, there’s no reason to panic. Still, never disregard the importance of visiting your doctor and having regular eye tests. After all, it’s always better to be safe than sorry; not to mention that prevention causes a lot less stress than treatment.

Staff Writer; Fred Brooks