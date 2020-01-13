You are here: Home Ent. / Male Celebrities’ Most Suitable Watch Brands.

(ThyBlackMan.com) By far, what completes a male celebrity’s fashion is a watch. Aside from telling time, this unarguably defines a man’s lifestyle, personality, sense of style, and status. And for the celebrities, clamping their desired timepiece on their wrists in front of the public can result in a new trend.

Luxury watch brands are aware of this social fixation. Letting famous personalities wear their company’s timepieces’ may significantly enhance products’ value and demand. Many die-hard fans would love to get their hands on the watches that their favorite celebrities just have worn! Who doesn’t?

Having celebrities promote a specific watch does increases not only the value of the piece but also makes the brand’s presence relevant. A good representation by prominent individuals also reflects the brand’s entire philosophy and goals. Lastly, if an icon clearly shows his loyalty towards the brands, it will genuinely signify the watch’s craftsmanship and quality. We will undoubtedly be seeing more iconic timepieces in the future.

In this article, we’ll be showing you how celebrities and their watches mark a great value towards their audience. Here’s a list of male personalities and their ideal timepieces.

Bradley Cooper and IWC Big Pilot

Bradley Cooper was spotted continuously wearing an IWC Big Pilot both on and off the screen. He wore it during the Wimbledon Men’s Singles in 2013. He also rocked it when he attended the premiere of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy in 2014 and the set of his 2015 film Aloha.

He eventually became the brand’s ambassador in 2018. His most iconic IWC Big Pilot watch to date was the special-edition IWC Big Pilot’s Watch (Reference IW500923) that he wore during the 2019 Oscar performance of “Shallow” with Lady Gaga in Los Angeles. The piece has a midnight blue dial and red-gold case that complemented Cooper’s classic black tuxedo. It also features an engraving at the back from Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s iconic book, The Little Prince: “It is only with the heart that one can see rightly.”

The watch immediately went to Sotheby’s auction room with a starting bid of $16,000 and was sold at $60,000. The proceeds went to IWC’s standing partner, Antoine de Saint-Exupéry Youth Foundation that aids children and young individuals in unfortunate circumstances, and helps raise funds on social projects.

Adam Lavine and Rolex

Maroon 5’s lead vocals, Adam Lavine, is a big fan of vintage Rolex watches. He frequently wore a white gold with a bright turquoise blue Rolex Day-Date President on the set of The Voice. He also wore Rolex GMT-Master in the People’s Sexiest Man Alive cover.

Levine’s most iconic piece was the highly coveted Rolex Daytona Paul Newman. His collection consists of yellow gold with black dial, steel with white “Panda” dial, and steel with a black dial Daytona Paul Newman.

He was also spotted wearing an Everose version of the Rolex Rainbow Daytona during the 2019 Super Bowl Halftime Show, as well. This version serves to be one of the hardest watches to get. It is in Rolex signature Everose color with a black lacquer dial and counters in 18k pink gold. Fifty-six brilliant-cut diamonds set in the mid-case, and bezel adorned with 36 baguette-cut sapphires. It’s truly a rock icon’s timepiece.

David Beckham and Tudor

David Beckham has been a collector of watches over the years. He’s been seeing with different Rolexes and bought a Submariner in London. Tudor approached him, and that’s how they started a partnership.

Tudor and Rolex are both a brainchild of Hans Waldorf. The brand started with offering a more inexpensive version of its parent company. Being an admirer of the brand for a long time, Beckham took a big part in the current “Born to Dare” campaign.

His most favorite piece is the Tudor Black Bay Bronze. It is a 43 mm colored PVD-treated steel case back and satin finish. It has a unidirectional rotatable bronze bezel with a 60-minute graduated disc in matte slate grey anodized aluminum, rounded black nubuck leather with a bronze buckle, and fitted with the signature Tudor Manufacture Calibre MT5601. The brand’s history inspired this elegant timepiece.

Beckham loves the versatility of this piece as it can pair perfectly with a suit, with jeans, or to the gym, which is his first consideration in choosing his watches.

Cris Hemsworth and TAG Heuer

Chris Hemsworth had an introduction with TAG Heuer during the shooting of his film “Rush” in 2013. The film director Ron Howard gifted the watch and was one of the sponsors for one of his character James Hunt’s car.

By 2015, he became TAG Heuer’s international brand ambassador. It also marked the launch of the new TAG Heuer Carrera Heuer 01. It has a 45 mm unidirectional rotating black ceramic-titanium case showing tachymeter markings bezel and integrated with Heuer 01 in-house movement.

The timepiece also symbolizes the continuity in investment, creativity, and history of the brand. Hemsworth finds the piece perfect in both casual and formal wear.

Takeaway

When it comes to lifestyle, looking up to celebrities has become a norm in our society. How could not be when these famous people have almost all the privileges in the world in terms of necessities and luxury. Apart from their talents, trademark, and appearance, one of the most common things the public takes notice of is their fashion preference. Fashion is, perhaps, a reflection of their lifestyle.

