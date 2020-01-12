You are here: Home Ent. / Netflix Series You Really Need to Check Out.

Netflix Series You Really Need to Check Out.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Oh, Netflix just has so much stuff worth watching that came out this year! Here are a few shows you should check on the platform that could get you through the rest of 2019.

Black Summer (Horror/Drama/Zombies – 8 episodes)

If you remember the SyFy show Z Nation, then you’ll know what the “Black Summer” alludes to. For those who have never seen it, the “Black Summer” is the summer when society finally reaches its breaking point during the early years of the zombie apocalypse.

As is the case with most of these zombie survival shows, a group of survivors come together and have to deal with zombies but find out that human beings are even more dangerous. Black Summer steps away from the comedy/action/adventure of Z Nation and is darker in tone.

The Untamed (Fantasy/Adventure/Kung Fu – 50 episodes)

For my wuxia, old school kung fu, and wire-fu fans out there The Untamed is a martial arts drama about two young martial artists on the path of cultivation (strengthening the mind, body, and spirit) who are a part of sect of martial artists that specializes in demon hunting.

A powerful relic that was long thought to be gone has reappeared on the stage and draws the attention of an evil sect that specializes in stealing souls and controlling monsters. Wei Wuxian and Lan Wangji use their skills to sword fighting, kung fu, and magic to combat the evil sect and help others while avenging their sect and hunting for the pieces of the relic.

The Untamed is requires subtitles to follow along and runs for 50 episodes but it’s a great series that has taken up a lot of my free time. This show along with another Chinese drama by the same studio on this list, is one you’ll want to check out if you want something lighter with a good amount of action and adventure.

V Wars (Horror/Drama/Vampires – 10 episodes)

Now, if zombies aren’t your thing but you’re still into apocalyptic, societal decay stuff, V Wars is a similar show with vampires. I would liken it to the now-ended FX show The Strain. Also like The Strain, the first season is good. Hopefully, it doesn’t get progressively worse as seasons are released.

A viral outbreak results in some people become blood-thirsty beings and Dr. Swann races to work on a cure for the disease. His best friend, Michael, contracts the disease and comes to accept his new state. Not only does he take to being a vampire, he leads a resistance against humans for dominance in this new world where vampires dethrone humans as the most dangerous predator.

As is the case with most Netflix shows, it has a dark tone and a strong pace that doesn’t get bogged down with too much story.

Narcos: Mexico (Crime/Drama – 10 episodes)

Need something more steeped in drama? The Narcos spin-off debuted late last year and is scheduled for a new episode in February. Season one explored the early years of the Mexican cartels and how they worked with the Columbian outfits.

We actually went into the prequel before but this one is shaping up to be better than the original since the real-world inspiration is relevant today. Narcos: Mexico isn’t particularly dark in tone but it isn’t light and comedic or action-packed.

That aside, it’s still a good show to binge during the weekend or even Christmas day when you’re tired of dealing with family and require something with teeth for entertainment.

The King’s Avatar (Drama/Action/Gaming – 40 episodes)

This is another Chinese drama by Tencent—the company behind The Untamed and partial owner of Fortnite and Player Unknown Battlegrounds, among other games. The series is based on a webtoon and webnovel by Butterfly Blue which has blown up in China. It details an aging eSports player—he’s 25 or 26—who is forced out of his team in the game Glory.

Extremely good strategy, bringing out the best in his teammates, leadership, and just in-gaming fighting, it was believed that he lacked the flash and star power to become a megastar in the sport. Our hero, Ye Xui leaves his team’s headquarters and begins working at the internet café across the street.

Lacking everyday work skills, he improves as worker while building his way back up to come out of retirement in a year and retake his sport from the mainstream influence that threatens a lot of the veteran players and those who just love playing Glory.

I read the comic to this all year before realizing there was a series for it on Netflix and while some stuff is left out, it’s true to the series. As you probably guessed, it’s subtitled with Chinese audio but like The Untamed it’s well worth the watch. Of the shows listed, this one is far from dark and there is actually some comedy mixed in with the action and drama.

Staff Writer; M. Swift

This talented writer is also a podcast host, and comic book fan who loves all things old school. One may also find him on Twitter at; metalswift.