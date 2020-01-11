Misc. / You are here: Home Tech/Internet / Top 5 Reasons To Pick Up A PlayStation 4 (PS4).

Top 5 Reasons To Pick Up A PlayStation 4 (PS4).

(ThyBlackMan.com) The PlayStation 4 is the home console of choice for most gamers. Yeah, tens of millions of gamers have an Xbox One but roughly hundreds of millions have a PlayStation 4. This generation hasn’t been the best for Microsoft but who knows, things might turn around when cloud gaming takes off. Optimism is important here, people.

As for the PlayStation 4, there are reasons to pick one up now. Let’s go into five of those.

We’re At the End of A Generation

This gaming generation is almost done with. The news of Microsoft going in on cloud gaming and Sony’s PS5 development kits are out and its almost wrap. That means prices on consoles are lower than at launch. Whether you go into a store, a pawn shop (where Xbox Ones are priced nicely), Amazon, or eBay, you can get a PlayStation 4 for the low new or used.

On Amazon, you can pick one for below $300 new and in the area of $260 used. That price can be lower on eBay. The same can be said for the Xbox One, with this generation coming to a close, the price of Microsoft’s console has dropped to really wallet-friendly prices right now.

You could’ve gotten it at any time and sometimes it’s like “Why get it now, the PlayStation 5 is getting ready to come out.” To a degree that’s true but often times, these consoles drop at the end of the year and you’re left sitting out the launch window for stuff to drop. The third party games will hold you over, you’ll have a few worthwhile first party ports, and a few first party titles.

It’s usually not until towards the middle of the following year that you start to get titles that define the early life of a console. Then almost a full year when things get beefy. So, maybe consider getting your PS4 now while prices are low.

Take that and factor in the next reason to get yourself a PlayStation 4 now.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday Are Almost Among Us

November is the heart of the holiday shopping season. Everyone is getting their gifts for family, friends, and loved ones. Pretty much avoiding the December scramble. With Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you get some deals which drop the prices of consoles even more depending on the marketplace.

It doesn’t matter if you want a Switch, an Xbox One, or a PlayStation 4, there’s a baseline price if you’re on Amazon or if you head to Wally World. That prices will be dropped even more just to move units. You’re not just getting the console as is the case with many eBay listings, you’re getting controllers, the hard drive, and hookups—the whole shebang.

Hell, sometimes you even get the console with a game for a good deal. Oh yes, those deals on Amazon usually allow you to pick a game for getting a particular size or special PS4. Mind you, the game might not be one you care for but there’s your game.

With that said, stock up on some Amazon gift cards. Just to shave off the price a bit. Hit up Bing like a madman if you need to but Black Friday and Cyber Monday is a good goal to shoot for to get your PS4—or your Xbox One and Switch.

Games, Games, Games

Here’s where we deviate from Xbox One. PlayStation 4 has games for days. I’m not talking third party games, Xbox One has those in spades as well. Oh no, you’re getting a roster of first party games to choose from and anticipate. It’s ridiculous.

Of course, Xbox One might be your pick and if you’re into their first party titles then you’re good—for the most part. Optimism is important here, people. However, console exclusives are console movers and the number of titles and numbers in general are on PlayStation 4’s side in this regard.

Days Gone, Spider-Man, and games of the like are titles that really define the PlayStation 4. They show what the console can do. Third party games can be played on either console or PC but those exclusives are the console. Without a variety of them, you’ve got untapped potential on the console side and the studios’ side.

Plus, if you have a PC a PlayStation 4 or even a Switch complements it for games that aren’t available on it.

PlayStation Now

Xbox One has its own alternative to PlayStation Now but I’m liking Sony’s offering. You get a number of games from consoles past and even some released on PlayStation 4. They’re there for a while before the offerings are rotated out to keep things fresh. Smart.

What I love about PlayStation Now is the Japanese RPG titles available. As I’ve mentioned in other articles, PlayStation and Nintendo tend to be magnets for JRPGs. PlayStation Now has many available, so many that the smile on my face from seeing all the games I’ve played on PlayStation 2 and 3 was almost permanent.

And there they were, available for download. That was an issue I had with PlayStation 3, it really depended on what version you had that you could play PlayStation 2 titles. As it happened, I didn’t have the proper version and there I was with a few stacks of PS2 games. Fortunately, I’ve kept my PlayStation 2 but the convenience wasn’t there.

For the most part, PlayStation Now removes the need to do that—depending on what’s your genres of choice.

First Pick From Japanese Developers

Japanese developers tend to drop some good games. Even those titles that aren’t RPGs. When it comes to floating games onto a console, PlayStation tends to be the first pick. That’s mainly down to there being guaranteed money to make on the console.

Sony has a strong foothold in Japan with it being its stomping ground. Developers know they can sell or break even on PlayStation. That isn’t to say they probably couldn’t do the say on Xbox. As a matter of fact, some of the Japanese games could be console movers if they were exclusive to Xbox One but the console doesn’t have the best penetration in Japan.

So, if you dig the awesome games made overseas or there’s a particular franchise you love, PlayStation or the Nintendo Switch are your picks. However, if you’re indifferent to Japanese titles or don’t care for them, there are still four reasons to get a PS4.

