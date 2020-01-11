Should you buy a Google Pixel XL in 2020?

(ThyBlackMan.com) Google Pixel XL, being a technological marvel of its time, was launched in October 2016. Post the smartphone’s introduction into the highly competitive market, the first model of the Google Pixel series has been substantially modified and was later Google introduced Pixel 2, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, and then Pixel 4 in the last couple of years.

However, with various smartphone makers are heavily pushing the limits by incessant penetration in the mobile phone market, with the very best of Google’s Android and reasonably making adjustments in the budgetary priorities, should you buy a Google Pixel XL in 2020? Is the phone really worth the attention or it’s too late?

Let’s find out

The moment you hold the Google Pixel XL, it feels smooth. The strategic mix of metal and glass gives it a premium look. However, the only problem is that the phone’s body, made of these materials, is fragile and needs extra care. The glass-coated fingerprint sensor is also a smudge magnet. Google’s Pixel XL looks beautiful, but because of its design and age, you may find it difficult to get screen or body panel replacement. There are plenty of options available today, but if you’re planning to use the phone in the long run, you might want to consider these things as well. Apart from these two major issues, Google Pixel is a perfect phone in terms of design.

On the display side, Google created a masterpiece. With its Quad HD display of 5.5-inches, the phone offers content at 2,560 × 1,440 pixels resolution. Images and videos look sharp on the display and will easily make you fall in love with the phone. Touch sensors under the display work flawlessly. Apps run smooth and the Google Pixel XL can easily handle multitasking, just in case you are thinking it’s old already.

That power comes from a 4GB RAM coupled with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 821 processor. Google launched the Pixel XL phone with two storage options – 32GB and 128GB. Another reason why this phone works smoothly is the pure Android software. The Google Pixel XL was arguably the best Android phone of 2016 in terms of software performance and user experience. The phone also features a 12.3MP rear camera with dual-LED flash and an 8MP front camera that supports 1080p video recording at 30fps.

Is Google Pixel XL worth buying?

The answer lies in what you are looking for. If you’re looking at the software side, the Pixel XL runs the same operating system as all the three-generation Pixel phones. If RAM is a concern then all the Pixel phones come equipped with the same amount of RAM. Performance-wise Snapdragon 821 still holds up very well. The only thing that can be a deal-breaker is the phone’s front design. Bezels on the Pixel XL are wide considering the time it was released. If that’s not something that stops you from buying a phone then you can choose to buy it.

However, as the smartphone is now three years old and also lacks the attention it used to enjoy in 2016 and even in 2017, there are alternatives people can consider. When nobody expected Android 10 to arrive on Pixel XL, it happened. The smartphone has managed really well to accommodate Google’s latest version of the Android operating system.

With all the aforesaid positive and negative qualities, there is no denying that the Google Pixel XL is a beautiful phone that works extremely well with the new version of Android and also offers plenty of features to explore and enjoy in 2020. So, if you are one of those who are awed by the first Pixel phone, Google Pixel XL is worth buying in 2020.

