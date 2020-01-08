Money / You are here: Home Business / Your First Day on Instagram: How to Grow Your Followers.

Your First Day on Instagram: How to Grow Your Followers.

(ThyBlackMan.com) There are few things in the social media world more exciting than your first day on a new platform. The world is at your fingertips, you have big plans in the works, and you are ready to hit the ground running.

But then something happens: you realize you need to implement a plan that allows you to not only hit the ground running, but to make progress in a fast and efficient manner. And if you find that it’s a bit more complicated than you thought, it won’t be long before you’re second guessing your decision.

Fortunately, there is always help to be had, regardless of the challenge you are facing. For example, if you are struggling to gain followers on Instagram, you can simply find a service that sells them, click buy now, and wait for good things to happen. This gives you the jump start you’re in need of, without having to personally do any work.

Even though there is no right or wrong way to approach your first day on Instagram, there are some things you definitely want to do. But rather than bog yourself down with a detailed to-do list, it’s better to answer these questions. The answers will help guide you during your first day on the platform and beyond:

What are your Instagram goals? Why are you using the platform in the first place?

Day one is a good time to make it clear as to what you want to accomplish on Instagram. With an idea of your goals, including why you are using Instagram in the first place, you’ll never have questions about which direction you should head in the future.

Keep in mind that the goals you set for yourself on day one could and probably will change in the future. Even so, you need to have a solid base in place, as this makes it easier for you to decide what to do next.

When setting Instagram goals, make sure you are realistic about what you can and can’t accomplish. It’s okay to have big goals and big dreams, but don’t put them so far out there that you are never able to reach them. This will only lead you down a path to disappointment, and that’s not a place you want to end up.

How much time can you devote to Instagram marketing in the days, weeks, and months to come?

If you want to make the most of your Instagram account, you need to spend time on marketing related activities. However, don’t lose sight of the fact that you can find people to assist you with the process. But before you do that, you want to have a clear idea of the amount of time you can devote to Instagram marketing yourself.

Can you spend one hour per day on the platform? How about three? What about all day, every day? Only you know how much time you can put toward your Instagram marketing strategy, so make sure you have a clear answer in the early days. Even though this is likely to change in the future, it’s nice to know what you can and can’t do in regards to your schedule.

Is there anyone who can assist you with your Instagram marketing strategy?

This is mentioned a few times above, but it’s worth calling out again. You should look around for a better idea of who can assist you with your Instagram marketing strategy, as there is likely to be someone out there who can help.

Maybe you can bring a dedicated social media assistant onto your team. Maybe you can hire a service that sells Instagram followers. Or of course, you could look into a full blown agency that is responsible for all areas of growth.

There are people out there who can and will help you, but you need to make the connections to ensure yourself of bringing the right individuals on board. You don’t want to overspend on help, just to find that it’s not what you were expecting.

Have you created an Instagram marketing budget?

With so much to think about, it’s easy to overlook the process (and importance) of creating an Instagram marketing budget. But without this, you may never realize your full potential. The most common reason to forgo this step is a fear that you don’t have enough money to make any real progress. However, this shouldn’t hold you back, as you don’t need thousands or even hundreds of dollars to make the most of your Instagram marketing strategy.

For example, with only a few dollars in your budget, you can purchase hundreds of Instagram followers. This gives you a nice head start, which allows you to make more progress in a more efficient manner.

Don’t worry about how much money you have in your Instagram marketing budget. Worry about how to best use it.

What is the one thing you can do today to push your profile forward?

You only have so much time in your day, so you should focus on the tasks that move the needle. Write down one or two things you can do today to push your profile forward, helping you inch a bit closer to reaching your first goal.

It doesn’t matter what this one thing is, as long as you can accomplish it. And once you do, you’ll look back and realize that this small step was actually a big one.

Final Thoughts

Even if your first day on Instagram doesn’t go exactly as planned, it’s nice to know that you have a better idea of what you want to accomplish. As you settle in, you’ll realize that you can adjust your approach to get more out of your marketing efforts in the future.

Do you remember your first day on Instagram? Did you enjoy everything about it, or did it go by without much of anything happen? Share your experience and other helpful information in the comment section below.

