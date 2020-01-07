You are here: Home Health / 8 Amazing Types of Breakfasts for many Diabetics.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Breakfast is the most important meal of the day and here’s why: it can help you lose weight easily while giving you an advantage in preventing the onset of type two diabetes. For people living with diabetes, it is important to change your everyday diet in an effort to lower your blood sugar levels. This means that there is a wide array of food items that you have to start avoiding. However, that doesn’t mean that you can no longer have a scrumptious breakfast every day. Skipping this meal can affect your blood sugar control and insulin sensitivity as they will decrease without the necessary nutrition that you get from having breakfast. Having said that, you can still get creative with the things you choose to eat and we have come up with eight amazing breakfast ideas that will have you waking up refreshed and excited to start the day.

Know your (Carb) Numbers

Besides looking out for the carbohydrates count on all the food items that you plan to consume, it is worthy to note that everyone’s body is different and has different nutritional needs. As such, be sure to consult your doctor on your suitable daily carbohydrate intake before planning your meals. For instance, some people tend to be more insulin-resistant in the morning while others may not. Consulting your doctor beforehand is always beneficial in helping you gain better control of your blood sugar levels. What’s more, your carb numbers are determined by your blood sugar control, goals, medications and other variables; making it all the more imperative to know what is best for your body. After a trip to the doctor, you will get a better idea of what foods are good and healthy for you; this makes it easier to go grocery shopping and purchasing healthy food choices.

Eggs

A staple good in most people’s grocery basket, eggs are easily obtainable and will take practically no time at all to prepare. We’d recommend preparing hard-boiled eggs at the start of the week so that you will have enough to last you around six days. Having breakfast need not be a hassle and you don’t have to wake up especially early just to prepare a meal for yourself; this is the most convenient option in our opinion. Plus, as long as you eat close to or less than six eggs a week, you need not worry about getting heart disease as the amount of cholesterol that eggs contain will not have a great impact. To further reduce your cholesterol intake, opt for omega-3-rich eggs instead.

Oatmeal

Oatmeal is healthy and will take you no more than three minutes each day to make. To save you even more time, you can prepare a batch during the weekend so that you can just grab your oatmeal before heading out of the door every morning. Be sure to choose unsweetened oatmeals otherwise your blood sugar levels will skyrocket. To spice things up, add yogurt, nuts, seeds, and even fresh fruits to make your breakfast slightly fancier, healthier, and definitely yummier. More so, garnishing your oatmeal with these options will do wonders for your blood sugar and reduce the rate at which it increases. This is because they are high in fiber and protein, which gives you your necessary nutrients while reducing insulin resistance in some people.

Muesli

Perhaps you’d prefer the uncooked version of oats, Muesli, which is a healthier option. It is packed with resistant starch; as such, lesser carbohydrates enter your bloodstream. Not to mention that it will benefit your gut and insulin resistance as well.

English Muffins

A quick and yummy option, purchase whole-grain muffins every time you drop by the grocery store for your weekly breakfasts. If you are not a fan of whole-grain foods, add a dollop of peanut butter, almond butter or avocado to make your muffin taste better.

Greek Yogurt

We’re sure you’ve seen aesthetic Tumblr and Pinterest posts of greek yogurt layered with pretty arrays of fruit. You can do the same with your breakfasts as they are high in protein and have lesser carbs than normal yogurt. Moreover, if you struggle with finishing your fresh fruit, choose to buy frozen ones instead.

Omelets

Omelets are a breakfast favorite for days when you have more time to make one instead of popping a hardboiled egg in your bag. What’s more, it is a great option when you have brunch or breakfast dates with your friends. Not only do they contain protein, but if you add avocado and vegetables that are rich in fiber, you will have yourself a completely healthy meal.

French Toast or Pancakes

Turn your breakfast up a notch, especially during the weekends with french toast or pancakes. Simply select whole-grain bread to make them yourself or request the restaurant to make them with it. Take note of how much you are eating and don’t overindulge yourself with the toppings. We’d recommend adding peanut butter and fresh or frozen fruit for a nice pairing.

Cottage Cheese

For the cheese lovers out there, cottage cheese is the way to go. It is made from curdled milk; high in protein and relatively low in fat compared to your other cheese options. Just add fruits or nuts for a tastier meal.

Finding the right balance for your meals can be difficult during the initial stages. You may not know what is right for your body and struggle with portion sizes. One way to keep an eye on your blood sugar levels is to check them prior to eating and two hours after. This will give you the insight you need to know if the foods you are eating are good for you.

Fret not if your blood sugar levels are high in the morning; this can be the result of other reasons like sleep, stress, and medication. As long as you are willing to experiment with the different breakfast options and find one that is best for your body, eating breakfast on a daily basis will prove to be very beneficial for you. To learn more about diabetes and related issues you can visit https://zakka-lab.com/ , be sure to follow them on their social media.

