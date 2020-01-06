Misc. / You are here: Home Tech/Internet / New Apple MacBook Lineup Spotted: 8 Things to Expect.

New Apple MacBook Lineup Spotted: 8 Things to Expect.

(ThyBlackMan.com) There’s a lot more going on in the MacBook portfolio, and more news is coming out as well. If you haven’t been following the latest MacBook news and rumors, catch up here. Apple is currently working on a new range of MacBooks.

A total of seven Mac notebooks just recently appeared on Eurasian Economic Commission’s website. These notebooks don’t have a name but are registered under the “portable personal computers” database with macOS 10.14 listed as the software version.

The listing indicates that Apple will likely release these products in 2020. If that’s true, what can we expect from Apple this time?

A 16-inch MacBook Pro

In September, Apple will launch a 16-inch MacBook Pro with an LCD panel made by LG. This is definitely going to disappoint some people, as the chance of the new MacBooks having an OLED is slim. Apple will not make any major changes in the laptop’s design and will likely add a bigger screen without expanding the laptop’s overall size.

A Major MacBook Update

It’s been two years since Apple updated the MacBook. This time, Apple will likely do something – a new MacBook to replace the non-Touch Bar model which has already started showing its age. The 12-inch MacBook model only has one USB-C port, so adding more connectivity options could help users. It also has the old Butterfly keyboard that needs to be replaced with a better keyboard.

New MacBook Air

Last year Apple refreshed the design of the MacBook Air. Now when seven unreleased MacBook models are in the works, Apple could pick some of them, add more performance power and prepare them for launch in September. MacBook Airs come in three color options so if Apple creates two base models for each color, there will be six new Air notebooks.

More Color Options

Apple has kept the current generation MacBook Pro models limited to only two colors – silver and space gray. With new Mac notebooks, Apple could add one more color option to the MacBook Pro series. This can be done in 2019, but since the Pro line has just recently got an update, it seems unlikely as it will disappoint many users and there is nothing much Apple can do in terms of performance tweaks.

Performance Upgrade

The redesigned MacBook Air appears to be the most suitable candidate for a performance upgrade. The MacBook Pro devices are already using the 9th generation Intel Core processors which means the only options Apple is left with are MacBook and Air. For the latter, Apple introduced a design refresh last year so there’s a possibility of hardware improvements.

Ice Lake Processor

Since we are talking about a performance upgrade on the MacBook Air, Intel’s Ice Lake processor seems to be the right candidate for the Air. The highly-anticipated 10nm Ice Lake processor from Intel is set to arrive this year. Intel has been working on the 10nm architecture for quite some time. This year, most of the high-end laptops from rivals like Dell will ship with Ice Lake chips. Apple could follow suit in order to give the MacBook Air a performance boost and improved battery life.

Slimmer Bezels

We have already speculated a bit on this part, especially for the new 16-inch MacBook Pro. We won’t be surprised if Apple introduces new Mac notebooks with slimmer bezels pushing the display to the edges. Since we have just started seeing more experimental display tech in laptop and smartphones, Apple could go with a nearly perfect edge-to-edge display for new Mac laptops.

Release Date

Apple quietly updated the MacBook Pro in May, but since it has registered seven new MacBooks, the company wouldn’t want to miss the opportunity to show off its strong notebook product line. Nothing could be better than the September 2019 event for this launch as Apple usually announces new iPhones and MacBooks at that time of the year.

As yet, Apple hasn’t commented on the newly registered MacBook devices, so we will have to wait for more details. There are rumors about clamshell MacBook design, LTE hardware, expanded Touch Bar, and a virtual keyboard, but none of these features could arrive anytime soon.

