What Is the Average Settlement for Personal Injury? Your Guide.

Millions of people are injured each year, and many of them need compensation for their injuries. If you’ve been injured in an accident, you might consider going after money for damages. Understanding more about the average settlement for personal injury will allow you to determine whether you want to pursue it or not. Continue reading this article to learn more about personal injuries and what to expect.

Determining Settlement Amounts

When negotiating settlement amounts, the parties agree to a number by adding up the victim’s damages. Damages can both be tangible and intangible losses that the person experienced due to the incident. Some of the common damages are past, present, and future medical treatments needed because of the incident, property repair or replacement, loss of wages and other work benefits, physical, mental, and emotional pain and suffering, and replacement services and any burial expenses.

Damages Categories

There are two main categories of damages. These categories are special damages and general damages. Special damages are the costs measured by looking at receipts and statements. General damages are for things like pain and suffering or mental anguish.

Document All Costs & Hardship

When you want to get the compensation that you deserve, it’s a good idea to consult with an injury lawyer and find out the best way to document costs and hardship. Without proper documentation, you won’t be able to get compensation for your special damages. As far as general damages, you need to be able to show proof that you experienced pain and suffering, mental anguish, and loss of enjoyment.

Remember that you’re trying to build a case that a jury would side with you on. If you can’t share your story well and let people know how your life was impacted by the accident, it is going to be more difficult for you to win your case. The average settlement amount for a personal injury case is going to be higher when you’re able to show the jury in great detail why you deserve your settlement.

When the defense believes that you have a good case, they are less likely to want the case to go to court and they are likely to settle, which will save you both a lot of time, effort, and money.

Now that you know more about the average settlement for personal injury, you know many different factors play into the settlement. Getting legal help for your case is the best way to be sure that you secured a fair settlement. Don’t ever try to represent yourself against a professional legal team! Do you want to learn more about legal issues and other important topics? Our site is full of articles that can help you as you’re working toward living a full life.

Staff Writer; George Jones