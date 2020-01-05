Weekly Columns / You are here: Home Opinion / How to Make a New Year’s Resolution and Really Commit To It.



(ThyBlackMan.com) Are your new year’s resolutions ready? Or are you tired of doing it and not committing to it? Every time the new year comes, we often feel living a brand new lifestyle – a healthier and wealthier life. However, most of the time, it only happens on the first week of the year. Then we go back to our old routine.

For you to make your new year’s resolutions effective, you must:

Look back. Celebrate your past victories and achievements and take note of what you learned from your mistakes or failures the previous year. What’s ahead may excite you but what’s behind is also important. Think of the things you did great and the decisions you poorly made. It is a good practice to appreciate what’s done and bring the lessons to the coming year.

Decide personally and be intentional. It is a personal decision to make and to commit to your new year’s resolution. Do not be influenced by others nor copy others’ lists. You have to assess yourself because the more you know yourself, it is easier to know what to write about the things you want to change or improve on yourself.

Write SMART goals. Start writing your new year’s resolution using the SMART method:

S – Specific

Be specific about the things you would like to achieve or things you would like to improve on this coming year.

M – Measurable

This is essential in evaluating progress on your new year’s resolution. Consider asking yourself, “How would I know if I had already reached my goal this year?”

A – Attainable

Have you tried and failed on this resolution last year or is this the first time you are trying this out? Do you know how to do it? You have to be aware of the possible obstacles that could come your way and make preparations on how to handle those.

R – Relevant

This is where you get your motivation to get things done step by step until you put that checkmarks on your list. You have to consider your “why”. Are you doing it for yourself or for others? Is this beneficial for your personal development? The more you are convinced that everything you write on your new year’s resolutions matters to you, you will be more committed to it.

T – Timebounded

You have to consider when exactly you want to accomplish your goals. Is your new year’s resolution good until the end of the year? Do you have something on your list that could be scheduled or can you put a deadline to it?

For you to be able to really commit to your new year’s resolution, you have to start doing it. If your goal is to get fit this 2020, start by waking up in the morning to exercise. Don’t make an excuse by saying that you are too busy to do it. Little compromises won’t help you achieve your goal. If your goal is to be a minimalist, delete your online shopping apps and purchase only what you need. And if you have finally made it a habit, you’ll surely turn your new year’s resolutions into a lifestyle.

