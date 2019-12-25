You are here: Home Health / 5 Hair Masks To Clear The Scalp And Promote Healthy Beautiful Hair Growth.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Hair masks can be a difficult balancing act between ingredients and texture as you want nourishing effects without making the hair heavier in any way. But what ingredients are best to help you achieve this? Though a hair mask will not help to completely eliminate hereditary hair loss, there are a number of the best hair transplant in Turkey clinics as well as other clinics all around the UK to help you repair your hairline in more severe cases. However, for those that are only experiencing the early signs of hair loss, we have compiled a list of some of our favourite hair mask to help you get the nourished hair that you deserve.

Banana Hair Mask

Natural hair masks are the perfect way to make the hair shiny and nourished without using any harsh chemicals. By mashing up 2 bananas into a smooth paste with 5-8 drops of natural oil, you can apply to the hair and leave for an hour. This will make your hair soft, moisturize the hair and reduce dandruff to reduce damage over time making this a must-use option for those experiencing dryness and dandruff.

Strawberry Hair Mask

Yet another fruit that is perfect for the hair is a strawberry hair mask. With a number of nutrients and an amazing fragrance, a spoon full of coconut oil, honey almond and strawberries can be used to battle oiliness, unclog pores and reduce hair fall out and help to increase volume over time. This hair mask can be left on for 20 mins and rinsed off with cool water for the best possible results as it locks in moisture. This is a hair mask can be applied from root to tip for the best possible results every time.

Coconut Oil, Sugar And Essential Oil Hair Mask

By combining coconut oil and sugar you can apply the mixture into the hair and massage gently into the scalp. This will remove the dirt from the scalp and dissolves down to glycolic acid to remove dead skin cells and help to boost circulation and reduce bacteria. This is key to removing bacteria and helping to make the scalp as healthy as possible. This can be applied with a colour brush and left to soak into the hair throughout the duration of the shower. This will then carry and remove dirt over time.

Cinnamon And Coconut Oil

For hair that will not grow, try your hand at a cinnamon hair mask. The microbial spice can help to stimulate blood circulation and promote the strength and growth of healthy hair. This can be left to sit on the hair for 30- 45 minutes and washed off to help strengthen the hair over time. Use this once a week to ensure that your hair is stronger than ever and maintain a healthy level of shine without any use of harsh chemicals. Put this in the roots as well as the part and massage into the scalp to get the best possible result.

Avocado, Egg and Olive Oil Mask

If your hair is damaged in any way, then an avocado hair mask is your new best friend. With avocado packed full of fatty acids, this hair treatment combines the perfect amount of nutrients that your hair needs for a natural-looking shine. Apply it to the whole head and shower as normal for the best possible results with a clear scalp.

Whether you are looking to completely redo your hair care routine, or you are just looking to make a few simple changes to help liven up your hair in the winter, a homemade hair mask can help you achieve this without spending a small fortune on hair care products. Which will you be trying first?

