At-Home Bicep Workout Will Strengthen and Tone Your Arms in 10 Minutes.

(ThyBlackMan.com) A common misconception among women is that lifting weights will cause their arms to bulk up—but that’s just not the case. Plus, there’s more to having strong, sculpted arms than pure aesthetics. Building and maintaining muscle all over your body, including your arms, helps you maintain total-body health.

When you strengthen your arm muscles, your shoulders, neck, and back reap the benefits too, according to Holly Perkins, CSCS, a women’s strength expert and author of Lift to Get Lean, “Strong arm muscles are critical in preventing injuries associated with lifting heavy things like luggage, groceries, children, or even kitchen trash,” she explains.

The following at-home workout created by Perkins is designed to strengthen and tone your arms without packing on excessive bulk. The key is to pause at the top of each movement, says Perkins. For example, in a bicep curl, when you contract your biceps to lift the dumbbell close to your shoulder, pause for two seconds before you gradually bring the weight back down to your side. This will allow you to strengthen and tone without causing intense muscle growth. “It will also enhance the mind-body connection that improves muscular contractions,” she adds.

Time: 10 minutes

Equipment: A pair of three-, five-, eight-, or 10-pound weights. Use a dumbbell weight that is challenging but won’t hinder your form.

Instructions: Aim to do 12 reps of each exercise. Remember to pause two seconds at the top of each repetition, consciously squeezing your bicep muscles. Don’t rest between movements. Complete one set of each of the exercises in the order they’re listed. Then, rest for 30 to 60 seconds after the first set of all three movements. Repeat for a second and third set, resting only between completed circuits. Add more sets if there’s more time left on the clock.