Why More Black Men Should Consider Entering the Nursing Field.

(ThyBlackMan.com) It’s no secret that nursing is a profession that has been and still is dominated by women. Unfortunately, males are in large part responsible. “Male nurse” is still being viewed as a derogatory term for many, and there are still a lot of factors that prevent men from entering the profession.

But nursing is in great need of men, especially black men, to fill the pipelines and address some of the pressing needs in the industry. There are nursing shortages across the country, but diversity in healthcare is becoming a major issue as well. Discrimination in healthcare is also an issue that has long been swept under the rug and continues to affect thousands of African Americans every year. Let’s take a look at a few reasons why more black men need to consider nursing.

Discrimination in Healthcare

In one study that was conducted by the University of California on discrimination in healthcare, it was found that one in five older black patients dealing with chronic disease reported being discriminated against based on race. Here are some of the discrimination black patients often have to face:

Ability to pay for medication or treatment being questioned

Pain medication being refused

Longer wait time

Dismissal of symptoms

Not being offered the same range of treatment

The healthcare industry is not only in need of more black male nurses, but black nurses in general. While they can’t completely eradicate discrimination, they can stand up for black patients, and eventually move into advocacy. But there are also many other reasons why more black men should consider the profession. Here are a few of them.

High Demand

One of the reasons why nursing is such an attractive position for men in general is the high demand. Demand is expected to increase by over 12% over the next ten years according to data from the Bureau of Labor statistics. And the demand could be much greater depending on where you live. Certain specializations also experience greater shortages in areas where men are in great need, such as psychiatric care, for instance.

Male Patients will Appreciate You

There are few times in life where you’re more vulnerable than when receiving healthcare, and male patients, especially black male patients, will appreciate your presence. You’ll also be able to alleviate some of their concerns, and reassure them that they’re getting the best solution possible. In some cases, male patients may not want to look vulnerable in front of a female nurse and simply might feel more at ease with you.

Tons of Specializations

The beautiful thing about nursing is that there are tons of specializations that you can choose from. And some are more welcoming to men as well. Here are some of the nursing jobs and specialties where men are in great need:

Trauma nurse

Flight nurse

Transport nurse

Kinesiology

Psychiatric care

Not only that, but nursing is one of the careers with the most chances for advancement. For instance, you could get an ADN and start working, then go for an online RN to BSN program. This will allow you to get higher certifications while keeping your position, and get access to much better jobs in your organization.

These programs can be taken on your own time and are stretched out to make balancing work and studies easier. Or you could decide to work part time and dedicate yourself to getting your bachelors. It’s not uncommon for entry level jobs for those with a bachelor’s degree to start in the $70,000 range, so you’ll get a return on your investment really fast.

You’ll be Able to Break Stereotypes

There is still a lot of stigma associated with being a male nurse, but you could do your part to break them. Larry Meneghini, associate professor of nursing, said that he experienced some of the stereotypes and misconceptions about male nurses first hand.

“Some people automatically assume that men who work as nurse were not able to get into medical school.” He said. “Then there are those who assume that they must be homosexual.” He continued.

And these stereotypes are persistent, even if things have been changing lately. Meneghini admits though, that male nurses still have to deal with these issues on a regular basis. However, he says that the good outweighs the bad.

“You can’t put a gender on loving care”. He said. “The good thing about nursing is that I never was out of work. I know that if I ever lose my job on a Monday, I could still find something by Tuesday.”

And this is this kind of job security that makes nursing such a great option.

You Don’t have to Work in a Clinical Role

Also know that you don’t necessarily need to work in a clinical role if you decide to work in the profession. While most will prefer to get some experience in a clinical setting first, there are tons of things that you can do that don’t require dealing with patients directly. This could be a great option if you’re somewhat squeamish, or if you want a change of air and space at some point of your career.

For instance, many male nurses decide to turn to teaching after a few years. This can be very fulfilling and a change from floor work. There is also a lot of demand in this area. Others decide to work in fields that they like, like sports medicine for instance. Some decide to work on research, others move on to become forensic nurses and work on cases, or move into public health. The diversity of nursing and the skills you acquire will qualify you for a large number of positions, or put you in the prime position to get the extra qualifications that you need.

The need for more black male nurses is pressing, and more black men need to be aware of the many benefits of working as a nurse. If this is something you could see yourself doing, we strongly suggest that you start looking into the profession, and see what fields speak to your strengths, aptitudes, and interests the most.

Staff Writer; Larry Hall