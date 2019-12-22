You are here: Home Health / 7 Ways CBD Can Enhance Your Yoga Practice.

7 Ways CBD Can Enhance Your Yoga Practice.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Yoga is a fantastic practice for staying healthy both mind and body. The practice of stretching and guided visualization has been linked with fewer mental health problems including anxiety, depression, stress, and sleep problems. There are many physical health benefits as well, including pain and inflammation relief, muscle growth, weight loss, heart health, and even clearer skin.

CBD is also great for keeping your mind and body healthy and happy. It has been associated with decreased levels of anxiety, depression, and stress. It’s also commonly used to relieve pain and inflammation, assist with weight loss, treat common skin problems, and even prevent serious health conditions like heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, and more.

As you can see, CBD and yoga have a lot of in common. If they can treat these mental and physical health problems on their own, imagine the potency of using the two together to combat your biggest ailments.

What Is CBD?

Before diving into the many ways that CBD can benefit your yoga practice, it’s important to understand what CBD is. If you’re already familiar with it, go ahead and jump to the next section.

CBD is a derivative from the hemp plant that’s typically made into an oil or isolate crystals. It does not contain THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana that causes you to be high. Some full-spectrum CBD products contain up to 0.3 percent THC, the legal limit, which is not enough to get a person high.

Most CBD, however, is broad-spectrum CBD, like these Penguin CBD pills. There are no traceable levels of THC in this product, but there are plenty of terpenes, amino acids, nutrients, and more inside CBD that help to create an overall feeling of health and wellness, often called the entourage effect.

7 Ways CBD Can Enhance Your Yoga Practice

Once you try CBD, you’ll get an idea of why it’s such an amazing product. But it’s not always clear what the benefits are from a single use. As you use CBD and do yoga in tandem, you’ll likely notice the following seven benefits (among others):

Become More Mindful

At the beginning of your practice, you’ll no doubt notice the increased connection between your body and your spirit. You’ll be infinitely more mindful of your body, emotions, and environmental elements that might be affecting both.

One of CBD’s beloved qualities is to increase introspection, but when you’re purposely practicing mindfulness through yoga, that mind-body connection will be even more enhanced. You’ll feel your emotions a little deeper, recognize aches and pains, and give attention to stressors that need to be addressed. This combination has been used for centuries to make your spiritual connectedness even deeper.

Regain Focus

The primary goal of yoga is to prevent your mind from wandering to things that might be upsetting you. Ideally, you’ll develop a somewhat blank mind frame free of stimulation so that you can recognize what’s truly important and let go of some of the negatives.

CBD makes it so much easier to focus on the task at hand rather than everything else you have to do in a day. You can grasp the much-needed time with yourself without interrupting thoughts.

Faster Recovery

Yoga is designed to stretch out muscles and stimulate healing, but sometimes, it can also lead to injury. If you do the pose incorrectly or stretch too far, you could pull a muscle. Doing yoga during the time of healing is not a good idea, but you can use CBD, which has amazing muscle-repair, anti-inflammatory, and anti-pain properties.

Additionally, yoga is often used to help speed recovery for those who were injured playing a sport or exercising in another capacity. CBD can maximize the healing powers of yoga and get you back on your feet that much faster.

Combat Anxiety

Anxiety in some capacity affects about 40 million adults. It’s the 6th leading cause of disability in the United States. Too few people (around a third) diagnosed with anxiety do not receive treatment for their illness. In some cases, it’s because they don’t recognize or want to admit they have a problem. In others, it’s because they haven’t found a treatment that they find effective and worth the side effects.

CBD is the treatment of choice for many people suffering from CBD because it induces an immediate calm that can last all day without negative side effects. It’s so effective that more than half of CBD users with anxiety have thrown out their prescription anxiety medications in favor of using CBD as their only treatment. This doesn’t necessarily work for everyone, but it is a testament to the effectiveness of the treatment.

Fight Off Depression

Depression is a very serious mental health illness and the leading cause of disability in the United States. It involves a chemical imbalance in the brain that often makes it impossible for an individual to see the positive in a situation.

There are many treatments for depression, and yoga is one of the most common. It not only meets the recommendation for exercise but also increases mindfulness and positivity. CBD also maximizes the mind-calming and hormone normalizing properties of yoga, successfully fighting off depression and helping you make it through the day.

Sleep Better

Sleep problems affect a huge percentage of the population, which can lead to a host of mental and physical health problems. Solving sleep problems is often a matter of solving literal pain points and anxiety that keeps individuals up all night.

As mentioned previously, CBD is a natural anti-inflammatory, pain reliever, and anti-anxiety supplement. It also induces a feeling of sleepiness when you’re in the right environment to sleep.

Have a Better Shavasana

Shavasana is often the best part of yoga when you can relax all of your muscles, let your mind melt into the mat, and simply be at peace. After a few minutes in this pose, you’ll arise feeling rested and able to handle just about anything your day throws at you.

Enhance this heavenly feeling with CBD, which creates that feeling of overall health and wellness all on its own. Your shavasana moments will feel twice as amazing when you take CBD regularly!

Staff Writer; Doug Harris