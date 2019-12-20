Money / You are here: Home Business / Is Your Career Leaving Your Feeling Empty?

Is Your Career Leaving Your Feeling Empty?

(ThyBlackMan.com) It’s a tragic fact of modern life that many of us are stuck working jobs that we simply aren’t that engaged in on any level. The amount of people who sit at their desks every single day, staring at the clock, wishing they could be doing literally anything else with their time is truly staggering. But why is this? Why do so many of us settle for jobs that we don’t care about? Well, there are a lot of reasons, many of which revolve around things other than our own personal feelings. Things like money, opportunities, and external pressure can all play incredibly important roles in how we choose our careers. However, if you really want a happy, motivating work life, then it might be better to find new reasons to start a career. Here are just a few things that might help you find a job that you love and not just one that you put up with.

Doing good

There’s something really tough about looking at your career and realising that you’re not really having any kind of positive impact on the world around you. It can make you feel like little more than a cog in some kind of giant, money-making machine. So why not try and find something with a little bit more value to it. From going to medical school to working alongside a non-profit organisation, there are plenty of careers out there for people who want to positively impact the world. You just need to be willing to go out and look for them. Organisations like https://www.wopg.org/ are built on trying to make the world a better place for everyone. Being a part of something like that is a fantastic way to really make your career mean something.

Creative fulfillment

Of course, the problem might be that it feels as though you’re spending every single day just ticking boxes and never getting to stretch yourself in any kind of creative way. If you’re working a job that doesn’t make the most of the skills and knowledge that you have then that’s going to be incredibly frustrating. Think about the things that you enjoy, that really make you happy, and try to find a career that fits around those. Creative fulfilment can make even the toughest day at work feel worth it.

A better work/life balance

Of course, the job itself shouldn’t be the only factor that you consider when trying to find the best possible career path. The best job in the world can become a source of frustration if you find yourself dedicating every minute of your life to it. Make sure that you think carefully about what kind of work/life balance you really want. The best balance is to find something that you care about enough to want to dedicate your time to it, but not something that takes so much of your time that everything else in your life ends up falling by the wayside.

Of course, even if you find a job that ticks these boxes, that doesn’t mean that there aren’t still going to be days where you find yourself looking at the clock, wishing you could go home and relax. However, at the very least, a job that you really care about will make those days a lot more few and far between.

Staff Writer; Ricky Jones