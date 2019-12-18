You are here: Home Ent. / Party Ideas on How to Welcome the New Year with a Bang.

Party Ideas on How to Welcome the New Year with a Bang.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Planning a New Year’s party is hard work and this specific party will put you under extra pressure because the first (and last) party of the year simply has to be perfect, right?

Well, the following ideas should help you greet 2020 in style and without spending a fortune to do it.

Choose a simple but festive theme

One easy way to make a party special and classy is to make it a theme party. This will make the whole celebration more cohesive and also make it easier for you to come up with décor, food, and even entertainment ideas.

Hannah Jeon, who is an editorial fellow at Good Housekeeping and an expert in writing tips on entertainment, says that party theme doesn’t have to imply costumes or some elaborate décor that will be difficult or expensive to get. For the upcoming Ney Year celebration she recommends Champagne party, Disco, R & R, and Glitter, as simple, festive, and affordable party themes.

No matter the theme, set up a comfy lounge

Mike Sheffield, who has years of experience in party planning through his work with event rentals in NYC, says that one of the best ways to make sure your guests remember the New Year celebration fondly is to provide them with a comfy lounge area. Whether you celebrate at home or rent some venue, you have to make sure that there is a place where your guests can relax comfortably and enjoy talking or just browsing their smartphone for a few minutes between games, dancing, and eating. This should be a small island of peace, so set it up in a way that will make the place as quiet as possible.

The lounge area is very important for New Year’s welcoming party, in particular, because this celebration usually lasts long into the night. And no matter how young and fired up your guests are, they would appreciate a chance to relax for a bit during the celebrations.

Prep some simple adult games that fit the holiday

Hiring a band or a DJ is way out of the party budget for most people and watching a movie can only provide so much entertainment. Dancing is, of course, good, but you can’t make your guests dance all night long. Stacy Fisher, who is a freelance writer and has years of experience in offering ideas and tips for party entertainment, suggests organizing some simple but fun New Year-themed games.

Unlike regular board games, you can make props for these games yourself. They can also be great ice-breakers or offer a huge amount of entertainment for people who already know each other well. Stacy suggests Highlights of the Year, New Year’s Resolutions Guessing Game, and Two Resolutions and a Lie as ideas to entertain your guests during this holiday.

Become oracles

In times of old, New Year’s Eve was the time for scrying and doing all kinds of “magic” to predict what wonders the new year will bring. Whether you believe in magic or not, you can use this old tradition to have fun during your party.

Have every guest to write a prediction or split into teams. You can seal those and unseal them at the next New Year’s party or sometime during the year to check if they come true. Or, you can share them right away and mix this into some resolutions game. The point is to have fun while trying to role play oracles. You can also use costumes and props to turn this part of the party into a true magic show.

Remember, they say that the way you greet the new year will define how it goes. So, make sure that your New Year’s party is full of laughter and happiness and shared with good company.

Staff Writer; Carl Washington